Fresnillo Plc : production report for three months ended 30 september 2016 . Says quarterly silver production of 11.8 moz (including silverstream), up 6.7 pct versus. 3Q15 mainly due to start-up of phase 1 of San Julián . Says quarterly silver production down 9.4 pct versus 2Q16 mainly due to expected lower ore grades and lower recovery rate at Saucito . Says year to date silver production of 37.0 moz (including silverstream), up 6.3 pct on same period of 2015 . Quarterly gold production of 220 koz, up 20.9 pct versus. 3Q15, due to higher volumes processed and higher ore grades at Herradura and Noche Buena . Says year to date gold production of 667 koz, up 22.3 pct on same period of 2015 . Says milling facility at San Julián is processing ore and leaching plant has been operating normally since august . Says phase 2 commissioning now expected 2q17 due to external factors . Says on track to achieve our recently raised full year gold guidance of 850-870 koz and our full year silver guidance of 49-51 moz . Says we remain on track to meet our full year production guidance of 850-870 koz gold and 49-51 moz of silver .Says recently volumes processed have come under pressure as a result of some equipment availability and personnel issues.
Fresnillo Plc :Milling facility at San Julián (Phase 1) has been processing ore and leaching plant operating normally for a week.
Fresnillo Plc : Ceo alvidrez says "we have hit the bottom for silver price" . Ceo alvidrez says silver prices could continue at these levels for the rest of the year . Ceo alvidrez says still sees 2016 global silver production growth slightly lower to flat despite higher prices . Ceo alvidrez says at current prices, co would expect a stronger h2 result than h1 . Ceo alvidrez says currently expects 2017 capex of about $700 million Further company coverage: [FRES.L] (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).
Fresnillo Plc : Interim dividend 0.086 usdper share . Maintain contingency plan which was put in place at beginning of year . H1 ebitda $474.0 million versus $317.9 million year ago up 49.1 percent .H1 total revenues increased 17.9% half on half to us$886.9 million.
Fresnillo Plc : Says quarterly gold production down 5.3% versus. 1Q16 . Says full year gold guidance raised to 850-870 koz from 775-790 koz . Says expect full year silver production at this mine to show an increase of around 6% compared to 2015 . Says looking ahead, we are today raising our gold production guidance for full year to 850-870 thousand ounces . Says qtrly and h1 silver production increased 9.4% and 5.8% respectively versus comparable periods of 2015; result of higher ore grades . Says production report for three months ended 30 june 2016 . Says quarterly silver production of 13.0 moz (including silverstream), up 14.5% versus. 2Q15 and up 6.3% versus. 1Q16 . Says first half silver production of 25.2 moz (including silverstream), up 6.1% versus. 1H15 . Says mainly due to increased ore processed at saucito and higher ore grades at ciénega . Says quarterly gold production of 218 koz, up 19.6% versus. 2Q15, and first half gold production of 448 koz, up 23.0% versus. 1H15 . Says full year silver production remains on track (49-51 moz, including silverstream) . Says our full year silver production guidance remains unchanged .Says remain on track to meet our silver production guidance of 49-51 million ounces.
Fresnillo Plc : Announce that construction of San Julián project phase 1 has been completed on time and on budget. . Company confirms its guidance of 775-790 koz of gold and 49-51 moz of silver for 2016 . Higher than expected volumes produced at Saucito will compensate for shortfall production at San Julián .$515 million San Julián silver-gold project has an expected average production of 10.3 million ounces of silver and 44,000 ounces of gold per year once phase 2.
Fresnillo Plc : Low double-digit percentage increase in silver production expected in 2016 (versus. 2015) -CEO .Expected Centauro extension project capex of us$110 million to produce additional 36 thousand ounces of gold with commissioning expected in 2018.
Fresnillo Plc:Incident at the Saucito mine.Note statement published by PROFEPA ( Mexican Environmental Authority) in respect of an incident at Saucito mine on December 6. Incident occurred due to rupture of a pipeline while non-toxic solution was being pumped from beneficiation plant to tailings dam.Immediately informed authorities, who have concluded in their initial review that situation is of limited scale, and as a result operations have not been and will not be suspended.85 pct of affected area has already been remediated and company expects to conclude all remediation activities by Friday. Fresnillo does not expect any material financial impact or loss of production as a consequence of incident.Investigation into reasons behind this incident is underway.
