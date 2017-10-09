Edition:
India

Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS)

FRTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

531.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs11.35 (+2.18%)
Prev Close
Rs520.20
Open
Rs523.90
Day's High
Rs535.90
Day's Low
Rs515.00
Volume
382,070
Avg. Vol
944,164
52-wk High
Rs592.00
52-wk Low
Rs115.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)‍​
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Future Retail Ltd ::Says executed term sheet for acquisition of Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd ‍​.  Full Article

Future Retail Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

