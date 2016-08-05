Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Freehold Royalties Q2 FFO per share $0.23

Freehold Royalties Ltd : Effective with august dividend board has approved suspension of our dividend reinvestment plan (drip) pending further notice . Increased fy production guidance from 11,400 boe/d to 11,700 boe/d . Qtrly ffo per share (basic) $0.23 . Freehold's production averaged a record 12,041 boe/d in q2-2016 .Fy capital spending budget remains at $7 million.

Freehold Royalties Ltd reports 2016 Q1 results

Freehold Royalties Ltd : Qtrly gross revenue $24.9 million versus $27.8 million . Freehold Royalties Ltd announces 2016 first quarter results .Q1 FFO per share c$0.16.

Freehold Royalties Ltd delcares quarterly dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd:Declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.04 per common share to be paid on May 16, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2016.

Freehold Royalties Ltd declares dividend for February 2016

Freehold Royalties Ltd:Has declared a dividend of C$0.07 per common share.Payable on February 15.Record date as on January 31.

Freehold Royalties Ltd declares dividend for January 2016

Freehold Royalties Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of C$0.07 per common share to be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31.