Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU.TO)

FRU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.78CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.78
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
210,009
52-wk High
$15.22
52-wk Low
$11.68

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Freehold Royalties Q2 FFO per share $0.23
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Freehold Royalties Ltd : Effective with august dividend board has approved suspension of our dividend reinvestment plan (drip) pending further notice . Increased fy production guidance from 11,400 boe/d to 11,700 boe/d . Qtrly ffo per share (basic) $0.23 . Freehold's production averaged a record 12,041 boe/d in q2-2016 .Fy capital spending budget remains at $7 million.  Full Article

Freehold Royalties Ltd reports 2016 Q1 results
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Freehold Royalties Ltd : Qtrly gross revenue $24.9 million versus $27.8 million . Freehold Royalties Ltd announces 2016 first quarter results .Q1 FFO per share c$0.16.  Full Article

Freehold Royalties Ltd delcares quarterly dividend
Thursday, 14 Apr 2016 

Freehold Royalties Ltd:Declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.04 per common share to be paid on May 16, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2016.  Full Article

Freehold Royalties Ltd declares dividend for February 2016
Wednesday, 20 Jan 2016 

Freehold Royalties Ltd:Has declared a dividend of C$0.07 per common share.Payable on February 15.Record date as on January 31.  Full Article

Freehold Royalties Ltd declares dividend for January 2016
Friday, 18 Dec 2015 

Freehold Royalties Ltd:Board of Directors has declared a dividend of C$0.07 per common share to be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31.  Full Article

