Firstservice Corp : Firstservice declares 11% increase to quarterly cash dividend .Firstservice Corp - declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.1225 per common share.

FirstService Corp says - : TSX has accepted a notice filed by FirstService of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid .Normal course issuer bid for 3.1 million subordinate voting shares or about 10% of "public float" as of August 17, 2016.

FirstService Corp : Added another franchise to firstservice brands co-owned operations through purchase of Paul Davis restoration of Fairfield and Westchester . Terms of transaction were not disclosed .Firstservice Brands expands company-owned operations into New York and Connecticut.

Firstservice Corp : Firstservice reports strong second quarter results . Q2 revenue $385.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $382.2 million . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.35.

FirstService Corporation:Has acquired Century Fire Protection.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

FirstService Corporation:Declares quarterly cash dividend with 10% increase to US$0.11.Dividend is payable on April 7 to holders of Common Shares of record date as on March 31.

FirstService Corporation:Declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares of FirstService of US$0.10 per Common Share.The dividend is payable on January 7, 2016 to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.