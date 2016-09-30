Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fiera capital makes offer to buy Charlemagne Capital Ltd

Fiera Capital makes an offer to acquire London-based Charlemagne Capital Limited. Agreement reached on terms of recommended cash transaction comprising offer by co to buy entire share capital of charlemagne capital. Charlemagne capital shareholders will be entitled to receive 14 pence in cash in aggregate for each charlemagne capital share. Transaction would provide low single digit accretion to adjusted earnings per share in 2017 fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Q2 earnings per share C$0.11

Fiera Capital Corp: Fiera Capital reports strong second quarter 2016 results and increases quarterly dividend to $0.16 per share. AUM amounted to $109.1 billion as at June 30, 2016, representing an increase of $18.8 billion compared to $90.3 billion as at June 30, 2015. Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.32. Q2 earnings per share C$0.11. Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to C$75 million. Q2 earnings per share view C$0.24, revenue view C$74.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fiera Capital says Larch Lane team to join company

Fiera Capital Corp : Co's U.S. Unit entered into agreement that will bring team of Larch Lane Advisors Llc and its current strategies to fiera capital . Says Larch Lane Team is expected to join Fiera Capital on September 1, 2016 .Larch lane's strategies are expected to add approximately $500 million in assets under management to Fiera Capital's U.S. division.

Fiera Capital sells its stake in Fiera Quantum Limited Partnership

Fiera Capital Corp: Reached an agreement to sell its stake in Fiera Quantum Limited Partnership to Metric Asset Management Limited. FQLP is currently jointly owned by Metric and a wholly owned subsidiary of firm.

Fiera Capital Corp enters Asia-Pacific market

Fiera Capital Corp: Says expanding its distribution reach into the Asia-Pacific market through a partnership with Nissay Asset Management Corporation. Fiera Capital is partnering with Nissay AM in a sub-advisory capacity, commencing with the launch of a long-only global equity ex-Japan strategy that will be available to Nissay AM clients through a Jersey based collective investment fund.