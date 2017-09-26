TechnipFMC PLC (FTI.PA)
20.92EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.44 (-2.06%)
€21.36
€21.33
€21.53
€20.80
3,192,966
1,574,861
€66.96
€20.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
TechnipFMC announces implementation of share repurchase program
Sept 25 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc
TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Hurricane Lancaster EPS project west of Shetland
Sept 14 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc
TechnipFMC issues about $215.4 mln in aggregate principal amount
TechnipFMC Plc
BRIEF-TechnipFMC to buy Plexus’ exploration wellhead business
* To acquire Plexus’s Wellhead exploration equipment and services business