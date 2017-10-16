Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc :Fortis Inc. provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25% quarterly dividend increase.Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.425per share.Fortis Inc - ‍Five-year capital investment plan of approximately $14.5 billion for 2018 through 2022, up $1.5 billion from prior year's plan​.Fortis Inc - ‍Q4 2017 dividend increase of 6.25%​.Fortis Inc - ‍Average annual dividend growth target of 6% extended through 2022​.Fortis Inc - ‍Consolidated rate base is projected to increase from over $25 billion in 2017 to approximately $32 billion in 2022​.Fortis Inc - ‍Capital investment plan is mostly comprised of a diversified mix of projects​.

Fortis lowers conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share from 1,090 won/share.

Fortis issues 11th series convertible bonds worth 500.0 mln won

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::* Says it completed issuance of 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 500.0 million won .

Fortis lowers conversion price of 9th series convertible bonds to 1,900 won/share

Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> :Says it lowered conversion price of 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 1,900 won/share from 3,750 won/share, effective Feb. 10.

Fortis Inc to commence trading on New York Stock Exchange

Fortis Inc : Fortis Inc to commence trading on New York Stock Exchange . Fortis Inc says expects its common shares will commence trading on NYSE on or about October 14, under ticker symbol "FTS" .Fortis Inc - will retain its listing on Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under symbol "FTS".

Fortis announces pricing of US$2.0 billion notes offering

Fortis Inc : Fortis Inc. announces pricing of US$2.0 billion notes offering .Priced US$500 million of notes due 2021 at 2.100% and US$1.5 billion of notes due 2026 at 3.055%.

Fortis Inc announces launch of US$2 bln notes offering

Fortis Inc : Commenced an offering of notes due 2021 and notes due 2026 . Fortis Inc. announces launch of US$2.0 billion notes offering .Intends to use net proceeds from notes offering to finance portion of cash consideration for previously announced acquisition of ITC Holdings.

Fortis increases Q4 2016 dividend to $0.40 per share from $0.375 per share

Fortis Inc : Targeting average annual dividend per common share growth of approximately 6% through 2021 .Q4 2016 dividend increased to $0.40 per share from $0.375 per share.

Tucson Electric reaches settlement regarding revenue requirement

Tucson Electric Power [UNSTP.UL]: 2016 rate settlement does not address some aspects of case such as rate design, cost components of lost fixed cost recovery . Settlement includes a 7.04% return on original cost rate base (OCRB) of approximately $2.0 billion . On Aug 15 co, other parties to TEP’s pending rate case proceeding entered settlement agreement regarding TEP's revenue requirement . Settlement includes increase in non-fuel retail base rates of $81.5 million, of which, $15.2 million is contingent on certain terms .Settlement includes a capital structure for rate making purposes of approximately 50.03% common equity and 49.97% long-term debt.

Fortis to issue 1.5 bln won worth of convertible bonds

Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> :Says it will issue the 9th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 1.5 billion won in proceeds for operations.