Fortis Inc (FTS.TO)
46.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$46.81
--
--
--
--
776,369
$47.06
$39.58
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc
Fortis lowers conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share from 1,090 won/share. Full Article
Fortis issues 11th series convertible bonds worth 500.0 mln won
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> ::* Says it completed issuance of 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 500.0 million won . Full Article
Fortis lowers conversion price of 9th series convertible bonds to 1,900 won/share
Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> :Says it lowered conversion price of 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 1,900 won/share from 3,750 won/share, effective Feb. 10. Full Article
Fortis Inc to commence trading on New York Stock Exchange
Fortis Inc
Fortis announces pricing of US$2.0 billion notes offering
Fortis Inc
Fortis Inc announces launch of US$2 bln notes offering
Fortis Inc
Fortis increases Q4 2016 dividend to $0.40 per share from $0.375 per share
Fortis Inc
Tucson Electric reaches settlement regarding revenue requirement
Tucson Electric Power [UNSTP.UL]: 2016 rate settlement does not address some aspects of case such as rate design, cost components of lost fixed cost recovery . Settlement includes a 7.04% return on original cost rate base (OCRB) of approximately $2.0 billion . On Aug 15 co, other parties to TEP’s pending rate case proceeding entered settlement agreement regarding TEP's revenue requirement . Settlement includes increase in non-fuel retail base rates of $81.5 million, of which, $15.2 million is contingent on certain terms .Settlement includes a capital structure for rate making purposes of approximately 50.03% common equity and 49.97% long-term debt. Full Article
Fortis to issue 1.5 bln won worth of convertible bonds
Fortis Inc <141020.KQ> :Says it will issue the 9th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 1.5 billion won in proceeds for operations. Full Article
BRIEF-Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase
* Fortis Inc. provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25% quarterly dividend increase