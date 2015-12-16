Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV (FUNO11.MX)
FUNO11.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
30.53MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fibra Uno Administracion buys 6 office buildings within Mexico City
Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV:Says it has concluded the acquisition process of a portfolio of six office buildings located within Mexico City’s Metropolitan Area.The acquisition price was 5.25 billion pesos, and was paid with CBFIs.The portfolio has a total GLA of 127,626 sqm with an occupancy rate 98.5 percent.These properties are expected to generate 450 million pesos of annual net operating income by the end of 2016, with 56 percent of rental income denominated in Mexican pesos and 44 percent denominated in US dollars. Full Article