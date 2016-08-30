Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Future Enterprises Ltd : Seeks members' nod to appoint director in place of Kishore Biyani . Seeks members' nod to appoint Dinesh Maheshwari as CFO, executive director . Seeks members' nod for re-designation of Vijay Biyani as managing director of the company . Seeks members' nod for issue of securities of up to 12.50 billion rupees on private placement basis .

Future Enterprises Ltd : Executed shareholders agreement and share purchase agreement for sale of 14% equity shares of future supply chain solutions . Post sale of 12.75% stake of fscsl, co to continue to be holding company of fscsl and hold majority stake of 57.42% in fscsl .

Future Retail : V. k. chopra, non-executive and independent director has been appointed as the chairman of the of the company board . Kishore biyani, non-executive director has been appointed as the vice-chairman of the of the company board . Says dinesh maheshwari, has been co-opted as director and re-designated as executive director and chief financial officer . Vijay biyani has been re-designated as the managing director of the company .

Future Retail Ltd:Says change of name of the company to Future Enterprises Ltd with effect from May 4, 2016.