Oct 10 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc ::CEO Jorge Ganoza acquired 131,800 common shares of company on open market, at a price of $4.51 per share​.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : Q2 sales of $44.5 million, compared to $38.9 million in Q2 2015 . Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2016 . Q2 silver and gold production of 1,553,217 and 9,365 ounces, respectively .Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : Says arrangement is anticipated to become effective on or about July 28, 2016 . Goldrock shareholders approve acquisition by Fortuna Silver Mines .Fortuna Silver Mines Inc says arrangement was approved by approximately 99.99% of votes cast by Goldrock shareholders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : Fortuna reports production of 1.6 million ounces of silver and 9,365 ounces of gold for the second quarter 2016 .Production guidance for 2016 is 7.0 million ounces of silver and 42.8 thousand ounces of gold or 9.6 million ounces of AG EQ.

Goldrock Mines Corp : Each common share of goldrock (a "goldrock share") will be exchanged for 0.1331 of a fortuna common share . Deal for total equity value of approximately c$129 million on a fully-diluted in--money basis . Immediate premium to goldrock shareholders of 58.2% based on closing price of fortuna and goldrock on june 6, 2016 . Arrangement agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each of goldrock and fortuna .Fortuna silver mines to acquire goldrock mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : Fortuna to acquire Goldrock Mines Corp . Each common share of Goldrock will be exchanged for 0.1331 of a Fortuna common share . Exchange ratio implies a total equity value for arrangement of approximately c$129 million on a fully-diluted in--money basis . Agreement provides for payment by goldrock of c$7.0 million termination fee if agreement is terminated . Deal to be accretive to Fortuna on all key metrics including net asset value, reserves, resources and adjusted cashflow basis .Consideration to be received by Goldrock shareholders pursuant to arrangement represents equivalent of c$1.08/Goldrock share.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : Qtrly silver ounces sold increased 2% and gold ounces sold decreased 4% . Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2016 . Q1 sales $42.7 million versus $39.8 million . Q1 earnings per share $0.02 .Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.