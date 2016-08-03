Edition:
India

Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)

FXPO.L on London Stock Exchange

274.30GBp
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

1.40 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
272.90
Open
272.90
Day's High
277.10
Day's Low
271.00
Volume
277,366
Avg. Vol
3,703,919
52-wk High
326.60
52-wk Low
91.73

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ferrexpo H1 EBITDA $160 mln
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Ferrexpo Plc : H1 ebitda $160 million versus $176 million year ago . H1 production volumes from own ore grew 4% to 5.7 million tonnes .H1 revenue $458 million versus $512 million year ago.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ferrexpo PLC News

LPC-Ukraine’s Ferrexpo raising US$350m pre-export loan

LONDON, July 24 Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo is raising a four-year pre-export syndicated loan of up to US$350m, banking sources said on Monday.

» More FXPO.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials