Formycon AG : H1 turnover was 8.76 million euros ($9.79 million), compared to 9.82 million euros in same period previous year . Annual result is greatly dependent on whether FYB202 project will be partnered in 2016 . H1 operating result stood at -1.17 million euros compared to 1.5 million euros during same period last year .Company continues to anticipate a rise in turnover to over 20 million euros for current year.

Formycon AG : From January to March, EBITDA was -0.02 million euros (-0.3 million euros) based on a quarterly result of -0.19 million euros (-0.57 million euros) . Q1 at group level, sales revenues and other earnings totaled 6.34 million euros ($7.11 million), which represents an increase of 3.34 million euros . As already communicated, we anticipate a growth in sales to over 20 million euros for whole year at group level .Annual result will depend greatly on time at which we partner our fyb202 project.