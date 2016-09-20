Edition:
India

Formycon AG (FYB.DE)

FYB.DE on Xetra

34.30EUR
4:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.12 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
€34.18
Open
€34.49
Day's High
€34.49
Day's Low
€33.99
Volume
849
Avg. Vol
9,285
52-wk High
€39.38
52-wk Low
€17.77

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Formycon H1 turnover down at 8.76 mln euros
Tuesday, 20 Sep 2016 

Formycon AG : H1 turnover was 8.76 million euros ($9.79 million), compared to 9.82 million euros in same period previous year . Annual result is greatly dependent on whether FYB202 project will be partnered in 2016 . H1 operating result stood at -1.17 million euros compared to 1.5 million euros during same period last year .Company continues to anticipate a rise in turnover to over 20 million euros for current year.  Full Article

Formycon Q1 sales revenues and other earnings at 6.34 mln euros
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Formycon AG : From January to March, EBITDA was -0.02 million euros (-0.3 million euros) based on a quarterly result of -0.19 million euros (-0.57 million euros) . Q1 at group level, sales revenues and other earnings totaled 6.34 million euros ($7.11 million), which represents an increase of 3.34 million euros . As already communicated, we anticipate a growth in sales to over 20 million euros for whole year at group level .Annual result will depend greatly on time at which we partner our fyb202 project.  Full Article

Formycon comments on FY 2015 outlook
Tuesday, 10 Nov 2015 

Formycon AG:Continues to anticipate a full FY 2015 profit, thereby confirming its existing guidance.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Formycon AG News

BRIEF-Formycon H1 loss widens to 2.88 million euros

* CLINICAL PHASE III STUDY WITH FYB201 CONTINUES ACCORDING TO PLAN‍​

» More FYB.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials