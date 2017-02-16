Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Goldcorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12

Goldcorp Inc : Goldcorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results . Q4 earnings per share $0.12 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Goldcorp Inc - forecast 2017 gold production is expected to be 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5 pct), in line with previous 2017 guidance . Goldcorp Inc qtrly gold production of 761,000 ounces . 2017 AISC are expected to be approximately $850 per ounce . Goldcorp Inc - Q4 revenue $898 million versus $1,072 million .Goldcorp Inc sees 2017 AISC to be about $850 per ounce (+/- 5 pct).

Goldcorp - Quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share

Press Release : Goldcorp declares third quarter dividend payment for 2016 .Sets quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share.

Goldcorp CEO says confident of achieving 2016 forecasts

Goldcorp : Expects to report higher production in third, fourth quarters with Q4 being strongest - Chief Executive David Garofalo . CEO says contemplating sale of several non-core assets including Los Filos, Alumbrera and Marlin mines .Goldcorp CEO says has high degree of confidence in achieving production, cost forecasts for 2016.

Goldcorp Q2 loss per share $0.09

Goldcorp Inc : Says 2016 guidance reconfirmed for gold production of between 2.8 and 3.1 million ounces, at AISC of between $850 and $925 per ounce . "mine general managers will have much greater accountability for growing net asset value of their individual businesses," going foward . Says workforce reductions and other improvement initiatives are underway at cerro negro . Qtrly gold production of 613,400 ounces compared to 908,000 in 2015 . Says workforce reductions at Cerro Negro are expected to deliver approximately $65 million of annual efficiencies . Qtrly silver produced 5.3 million ounces versus 10.4 million ounces . In q2,began implementing company-wide program to optimize all areas of business, deliver $250 million in sustainable annual efficiencies by 2018 . Qtrly total revenues $921 million versus $1317 million . Productivity was negatively affected by a large workforce reduction as part of restructuring process that commenced during q2 . Says is on schedule to achieve its $250 million efficiency target by 2018 . Goldcorp reports second quarter 2016 results; expansions approved at Peñasquito and Musselwhite . Q2 loss per share $0.09 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 2016 earnings were negatively impacted by lower production, partially offset by an increase in realized gold price.

Tahoe to obtain 100 pct interest in Whitney joint venture

Tahoe Resources Inc : Tahoe Resources acquires 2 pct NSR royalty at Bell Creek, signs letter of intent to obtain 100 pct interest in Whitney Joint Venture . Tahoe Resources Inc says deal valued at $12.5 million . To assume closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV properties, including historic liabilities not previously assumed by Whitney JV . Historic liabilities are currently estimated by Tahoe to total about $12.0 million . Under terms of letter of intent, Tahoe will assume all closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV properties .Whitney JV transaction is subject to execution of a definitive agreement and to approval of Tahoe's board of directors.

Goldcorp Inc says to acquire 10.9 mln shares of Independence Gold

Goldcorp Inc : Goldcorp Inc - investment in Independence Gold . Goldcorp Inc says to acquire 10.9 million common shares of Independence Gold Corp . Goldcorp Inc says acquired shares represent about 19.9% of current issued and outstanding shares of Independence Gold .To acquire 10.9 million common shares of Independence Gold Corp at a price of C$0.1333 per share.

Independence Gold says net proceeds of C$1.9 mln from Goldcorp deal

Independence Gold Corp : Says net proceeds of c$1.9 million from deal .Independence Gold announces private placement; Goldcorp to acquire 19.9%.

Timmins Gold repays secured debt to Sprott and Goldcorp

Timmins Gold Corp : Timmins Gold repays secured debt to Sprott and Goldcorp . Has repaid its US$10.22 million credit facility with lenders Sprott Resource Lending Partnership and Goldcorp Inc. . Bonus of US$204,450 will be paid to Sprott and a bonus of US$70,416 and 550,000 common shares will be paid to Goldcorp . Provided Candelaria Mining Inc an extension to closing of Caballo Blanco transaction from June 24, 2016 to July 7, 2016. .Candelaria has increased its non-refundable deposit by US$3.5 million for a total of US$7.0 million.

Timmins Gold repays secured debt to Sprott and Goldcorp

Timmins Gold Corp : Timmins Gold repays secured debt to Sprott and Goldcorp . Has repaid its US$10.22 million credit facility with lenders Sprott Resource Lending Partnership and Goldcorp Inc. . Bonus of US$204,450 will be paid to Sprott and a bonus of US$70,416 and 550,000 common shares will be paid to Goldcorp . Provided Candelaria Mining Inc an extension to closing of Caballo Blanco transaction from June 24, 2016 to July 7, 2016. .Candelaria has increased its non-refundable deposit by US$3.5 million for a total of US$7.0 million.

Hecla appoints Lindsay Hall senior vice president and CFO

Hecla Mining Co : Lindsay hall has accepted position of senior vice president and chief financial officer of company . Lindsay hall has accepted position of senior vice president and chief financial officer of company, following retirement of james sabala . Lindsay recently was executive vice president and chief financial officer of goldcorp inc .Hecla announces appointment of lindsay hall as senior vice president and chief financial officer.