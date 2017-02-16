Edition:
Goldcorp Inc (G.TO)

G.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.54CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$16.54
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,121,273
52-wk High
$23.35
52-wk Low
$15.56

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Goldcorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Goldcorp Inc : Goldcorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results . Q4 earnings per share $0.12 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Goldcorp Inc - forecast 2017 gold production is expected to be 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5 pct), in line with previous 2017 guidance . Goldcorp Inc qtrly gold production of 761,000 ounces . 2017 AISC are expected to be approximately $850 per ounce . Goldcorp Inc - Q4 revenue $898 million versus $1,072 million .Goldcorp Inc sees 2017 AISC to be about $850 per ounce (+/- 5 pct).  Full Article

Goldcorp - Quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

Press Release : Goldcorp declares third quarter dividend payment for 2016 .Sets quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share.  Full Article

Goldcorp CEO says confident of achieving 2016 forecasts
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Goldcorp : Expects to report higher production in third, fourth quarters with Q4 being strongest - Chief Executive David Garofalo . CEO says contemplating sale of several non-core assets including Los Filos, Alumbrera and Marlin mines .Goldcorp CEO says has high degree of confidence in achieving production, cost forecasts for 2016.  Full Article

Goldcorp Q2 loss per share $0.09
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Goldcorp Inc : Says 2016 guidance reconfirmed for gold production of between 2.8 and 3.1 million ounces, at AISC of between $850 and $925 per ounce . "mine general managers will have much greater accountability for growing net asset value of their individual businesses," going foward . Says workforce reductions and other improvement initiatives are underway at cerro negro . Qtrly gold production of 613,400 ounces compared to 908,000 in 2015 . Says workforce reductions at Cerro Negro are expected to deliver approximately $65 million of annual efficiencies . Qtrly silver produced 5.3 million ounces versus 10.4 million ounces . In q2,began implementing company-wide program to optimize all areas of business, deliver $250 million in sustainable annual efficiencies by 2018 . Qtrly total revenues $921 million versus $1317 million . Productivity was negatively affected by a large workforce reduction as part of restructuring process that commenced during q2 . Says is on schedule to achieve its $250 million efficiency target by 2018 . Goldcorp reports second quarter 2016 results; expansions approved at Peñasquito and Musselwhite . Q2 loss per share $0.09 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 2016 earnings were negatively impacted by lower production, partially offset by an increase in realized gold price.  Full Article

Tahoe to obtain 100 pct interest in Whitney joint venture
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Tahoe Resources Inc : Tahoe Resources acquires 2 pct NSR royalty at Bell Creek, signs letter of intent to obtain 100 pct interest in Whitney Joint Venture . Tahoe Resources Inc says deal valued at $12.5 million . To assume closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV properties, including historic liabilities not previously assumed by Whitney JV . Historic liabilities are currently estimated by Tahoe to total about $12.0 million . Under terms of letter of intent, Tahoe will assume all closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV properties .Whitney JV transaction is subject to execution of a definitive agreement and to approval of Tahoe's board of directors.  Full Article

Goldcorp Inc says to acquire 10.9 mln shares of Independence Gold
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Goldcorp Inc : Goldcorp Inc - investment in Independence Gold . Goldcorp Inc says to acquire 10.9 million common shares of Independence Gold Corp . Goldcorp Inc says acquired shares represent about 19.9% of current issued and outstanding shares of Independence Gold .To acquire 10.9 million common shares of Independence Gold Corp at a price of C$0.1333 per share.  Full Article

Independence Gold says net proceeds of C$1.9 mln from Goldcorp deal
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Independence Gold Corp : Says net proceeds of c$1.9 million from deal .Independence Gold announces private placement; Goldcorp to acquire 19.9%.  Full Article

Timmins Gold repays secured debt to Sprott and Goldcorp
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Timmins Gold Corp : Timmins Gold repays secured debt to Sprott and Goldcorp . Has repaid its US$10.22 million credit facility with lenders Sprott Resource Lending Partnership and Goldcorp Inc. . Bonus of US$204,450 will be paid to Sprott and a bonus of US$70,416 and 550,000 common shares will be paid to Goldcorp . Provided Candelaria Mining Inc an extension to closing of Caballo Blanco transaction from June 24, 2016 to July 7, 2016. .Candelaria has increased its non-refundable deposit by US$3.5 million for a total of US$7.0 million.  Full Article

Hecla appoints Lindsay Hall senior vice president and CFO
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

Hecla Mining Co : Lindsay hall has accepted position of senior vice president and chief financial officer of company . Lindsay hall has accepted position of senior vice president and chief financial officer of company, following retirement of james sabala . Lindsay recently was executive vice president and chief financial officer of goldcorp inc .Hecla announces appointment of lindsay hall as senior vice president and chief financial officer.  Full Article

Mexico gold mine blockade ended without output hit - Goldcorp

Oct 4 Protesters have lifted a blockade at the Penasquito gold mine in northern central Mexico without any impact on production, mine operator Goldcorp said on Wednesday.

