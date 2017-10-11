Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GEA sells its ice machine activities in France

Oct 11 (Reuters) - GEA Group AG :Says sells its ice machine activities in France.Says ‍turnover of unit was around eur 12.5 million in 2016​.

German food-processing machinery maker GEA cuts 2017 targets

July 15 (Reuters) - GEA Group says:For Q2 2017 expects an order intake of approx. Eur 1,241 million (prior year: eur 1,222 million).Q2 revenues of approx. eur 1,141 million (prior year: eur 1,157 million), operating ebitda of approx. eur 122 million (prior year: eur 145 million).Decline at group level was mainly caused in business area solutions, in particular by volume- and margin-mix effects.For 2017 now expects instead of previously eur 620 million to eur 670 million an operating ebitda in range of eur 600 million to eur 640 million.Moderate growth of revenues is confirmed as previously guided.

Gea group secures first-of-a-kind pharma order from Hanmi Pharmaceutical

GEA Group AG : Secures first-of-a-kind pharma order from Hanmi Pharmaceutical .Multimillion euro order, received and booked as order intake in 2016, is scheduled for completion during 2017.

Gea posts record Q2 core earnings

Gea Group AG says : Increases operating ebitda margin to 12.6 percent in Q2, Ebitda at 145.2 million eur . Organic growth in order intake of 7.3 percent to 1.22 billion euros. . Revenue in Q2 was on a par with previous year . Robust order intake coupled with very good order-backlog figures are an excellent basis for realising our full-year targets .Q2 Earnings per share 0.43 euros.

GEA Q1 revenue drops on low intake of small fast orders

GEA Group AG : Achieves 10 percent operating EBITDA margin in Q1 . Order intake rose to eur 1,144.3 million in Q1 of 2016 . Revenue fell, mainly as a result of a low order intake of small, fast-processed orders in first two months of year . Order backlog increased by 8.5 percent compared with December 31, 2015 . Can now corroborate forecast we made back in February for fiscal year 2016 . Net liquidity continued to improve compared with prior-year period, increasing from eur 822.7 million to eur 867.9 . GEA says Q1 sales 941 million eur . Reuters poll average for Q1 sales was 980 million eur, adjusted EBITDA 100 million, net 36 million .GEA says Q1 EPS 0.18 eur.

GEA Group AG says Helmut Perlet new chairman of supervisory board

GEA Group AG:Says Helmut Perlet new chairman of GEA's supervisory board.

GEA Group AG restructuring pays off in record 2015 margins - Reuters

GEA Group AG:GEA lifted its core operating profit by a better-than-expected 5 percent in the fourth quarter thanks to restructuring efforts that progressed ahead of schedule, it said on Thursday. - RTRS.GEA said operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 240 million euros ($266 million), ahead of the average forecast of 227 million euros in a Reuters poll - RTRS.GEA said it had begun moving administrative processes to shared service centres in Eastern Europe and East Asia, and had reached agreement on job cuts with employee bodies in all its important countries including Germany and France. - RTRS.

GEA Group AG acquires Imaforni Int'l S.p.A.

GEA Group AG:Signs an agreement to take over Imaforni Int'l S.p.A., Italy.

GEA Group to equip Danone's new Early Life Nutrition production plant

GEA Group AG:At the end of 2015, received order from Danone to equip a new facility for its international Early Life Nutrition brands with several production lines.GEA's scope of supply has a value of around 50 million euros.