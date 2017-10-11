GEA Group AG (G1AG.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GEA sells its ice machine activities in France
Oct 11 (Reuters) - GEA Group AG
German food-processing machinery maker GEA cuts 2017 targets
July 15 (Reuters) - GEA Group
Gea group secures first-of-a-kind pharma order from Hanmi Pharmaceutical
GEA Group AG
Gea posts record Q2 core earnings
Gea Group AG
GEA Q1 revenue drops on low intake of small fast orders
GEA Group AG
GEA Group AG says Helmut Perlet new chairman of supervisory board
GEA Group AG:Says Helmut Perlet new chairman of GEA's supervisory board. Full Article
GEA Group AG restructuring pays off in record 2015 margins - Reuters
GEA Group AG:GEA lifted its core operating profit by a better-than-expected 5 percent in the fourth quarter thanks to restructuring efforts that progressed ahead of schedule, it said on Thursday. - RTRS.GEA said operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 240 million euros ($266 million), ahead of the average forecast of 227 million euros in a Reuters poll - RTRS.GEA said it had begun moving administrative processes to shared service centres in Eastern Europe and East Asia, and had reached agreement on job cuts with employee bodies in all its important countries including Germany and France. - RTRS. Full Article
GEA Group AG acquires Imaforni Int'l S.p.A.
GEA Group AG:Signs an agreement to take over Imaforni Int'l S.p.A., Italy. Full Article
GEA Group to equip Danone's new Early Life Nutrition production plant
GEA Group AG:At the end of 2015, received order from Danone to equip a new facility for its international Early Life Nutrition brands with several production lines.GEA's scope of supply has a value of around 50 million euros. Full Article
Fund manager Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at GEA: source
FRANKFURT Activist investor Elliott sees scope for cost cuts at food processing machinery maker GEA and thinks its current restructuring plan is not good enough, a person close to the fund manager said on Wednesday.