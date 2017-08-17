Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Scout24 reduces debt, prepayment of EUR 30 mln towards syndicated loan​

Aug 17 (Reuters) - SCOUT24 AG ::DGAP-NEWS: SCOUT24 AG FURTHER REDUCES DEBT BY MAKING FIRST VOLUNTARY PREPAYMENT TOWARDS NEW BANK LOAN.‍PREPAYMENT OF EUR 30 MILLION TOWARDS SYNDICATED LOAN​.‍VOLUNTARY PREPAYMENT REDUCES OUTSTANDING DEBT FROM EUR 680 MILLION TO EUR 650 MILLION​.INTEREST EXPENSES WILL DECREASE BY EUR 510 THOUSAND PER YEAR AT CURRENT INTEREST RATE.PREPAYMENT COVERS ANNUAL MANDATORY REPAYMENT OF EUR 30 MILLION, WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DUE IN DECEMBER 2017.PLANS TO FURTHER DE-LEVER OVER TIME TOWARDS TARGET RANGE OF 1.5X TO 1.0X NET DEBT TO ORDINARY OPERATING EBITDA OVER LAST 12 MONTHS.

Scout24 FY 2016 revenues up 12.3 pct at 442.1 million euros

Scout24 AG : FY robust topline growth with revenues up 12.3 pct to 442.1 million euros ($469.95 million) . Preliminary group revenues of 442.1 million euros (2015: 393.6 million euros) for full year 2016 are up 12.3 pct year-over-year . Expects to achieve an ordinary operating EBITDA of 224.5 million euros for full year 2016 (2015: 189.6 million euros) . FY surge in profitability with ordinary operating EBITDA up to 224.5 million euros yielding a margin of 50.8 pct .FY net profit is expected at 66.9 million euros (2015: 56.9 million euros).

Blackstone completes placement of 13.6 million shares in Scout24 AG- bookrunner

Credit Suisse : Blackstone Group L.P. Through Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L. and German Bmep Ord Gmbh & Co. Kg complete placement of 13.6 million shares in Scout24 AG . Have placed 13,646,225 shares in scout24, representing c.12.7 pct of total number of shares in an accelerated book-building at a price of eur 31.60 per placed share . Settlement of sale is expected to occur on 27 September 2016 ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).

Scout24 H1 group revenues up 14.2 pct to 215.9 million euros

Scout24 AG : Full year 2016 targets confirmed with margins now expected at high end of range . Group revenues for first six months increased by 14.2 pct to 215.9 million euros ($240.97 million) (H1 2015: 189.1 million euros) . H1 group ordinary operating EBITDA was up 14.6 pct to 109.4 million euros, representing a margin of 50.7 pct .H1 net income attributable to parent company owners amounted to 29.5 million euros in reporting period (H1 2015: 40.3 million euros).

Scout24 says unit ImmobilienScout24 acquiries my-next-home.de and immodirekt.at

Scout24 AG : ImmobilienScout24 further strengthens its position in Germany and Austria via bolt-on acquisitions . ImmobilienScout24 continues to pursue its strategy of content leadership, acquisitions of my-next-home.de and immodirekt.at strengthen offer and customer base in Germany and Austria . The acquisitions took effect on June 1, 2016 .Total purchase price of both acquisitions is in low single-digit million eur range.

Scout24 Q1 revenue up 12.9 pct at 104.7 million euros

Scout24 AG : Reports a successful first quarter 2016 . Q1 12.9 percent increase in group revenues to 104.7 million euros ($119.33 million) . Q1 operating EBITDA (excluding contribution from European Autotrader B.V.) was up 12.8 percent to 51.6 million euros, representing a margin of 49.3 percent . Q1 consolidated reported net profit for period was 12.6 million euros (Q1/2015: 11.3 million euros) .Confident to reach the targets for the financial year 2016 communicated on March 30, 2016.

Willis Lux Holdings 2, Deutsche Telekom and German Bmep Ord Gmbh & Co. place 12 mln shares in Scout24 AG

Scout24 AG:Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L says together with Deutsche Telekom AG and German Bmep Ord GmbH & Co. Kg have placed 12 million shares in Scout24 AG, in accelerated book-building process at 30.00 euros ($33.83) per placed share.Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L says settlement of sale is expected to occur on 18 April 2016.Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.À R.L says will receive gross proceeds of about 280 million euros from sale, Deutsche Telekom of about 79 million euros and Bmep Ord Gmbh & Co. Kg of about 2 million euros.

Scout24 gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Scout24 AG:Positive outlook for FY 2016: double-digit revenue growth and disproportionate increase in earnings.FY 2015 reported revenue 393.6 million euros.FY 2015 reported consolidated net profit 56.9 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 430.77 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 net income estimate 104.29 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Scout24 AG says Autoscout24 Nederland acquires European Autotrader B.V.

Scout24 AG:Autoscout24 Nederland B.V. acquires European Autotrader B.V. from Sanoma Media Netherlands B.V. ‍.Agreed purchase price amounts to 27.7 million euros and is fully paid in cash​.‍Expects leverage ratio of ordinary EBITDA to net debt to remain below 4.0:1 after completion of transaction​.‍Transaction is expected to be neutral with regards to ordinary operating EBITDA margin of segment Autoscout24 in 2016.

Scout24 AG acquires minority share in start-up Salz&Brot

Scout24 AG:ImmobilienScout24, operated by Scout24 AG, acquires 15 percent of Duesseldorf start-up Salz&Brot​.Partnership intends to expand ImmobilienScout24's reach among younger target audience, which is active on social media.Both parties have agreed not to disclose any further details about contract or purchase price​.