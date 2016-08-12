Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Golden Agri-Resources exec sees 15-20 pct lower palm oil output in 2016

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd : Exec says palm oil production recovery slower than seen in previous years . Exec says sees crude palm oil prices to stay range bound, at around current levels . Exec says expects to see 15-20 percent lower palm oil production in 2016 versus last year Further company coverage: [GAGR.SI] (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan) ((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Golden Agri Resources posts qtrly net profit of $39.5 million

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd : Qtrly revenue $1.74 billion versus $1.83 billion a year ago . Says no dividend has been declared for the quarter ended 30 June 2016 . Operating performance to be affected by prices of CPO and competing seed oils, climatic conditions . Qtrly net profit $39.5 million versus $10.4 million . Group's production will continue be affected by the El Nino weather condition . "Expect better results due to larger harvest volumes in the second half of the year" . El Nino weather condition impact may be mitigated by higher CPO prices . "Will continue optimising margins through further vertical integration of its operations" . "Expect CPO price to remain supported by lower production due to El Nino and implementation of Indonesia biodiesel mandate" . Upstream projected 2016 capex US$110 million; downstream projected 2016 capex US$110 million .

CFTC fines Golden Agri International for failing to report cash positions

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC): CFTC orders Golden Agri International PTE Ltd., an entity that operates as a processor and trader of crude palm oil, which it hedges with soybean oil futures contracts, to pay $150,000 for failing to report cash positions (failing to file CFTC Form 204 Reports as required by CFTC Regulation 19.01) . CFTC order finds that Golden Agri held or controlled soybean oil futures positions and, based on records provided by Golden Agri, that were reportable and constituted bona fide hedging positions . "The CFTC Order requires Golden Agri to pay a $150,000 civil monetary penalty, to cease and desist from committing further violations of CFTC Regulation 19.01, and to undertake to adopt, maintain, and implement internal controls that are reasonably designed to ensure that it complies fully with Regulation 19.01." . Golden Agri is a private limited company formed in Singapore and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. located in Indonesia, according to a notice from the CFTC . The CFTC regulates futures and options markets in the United States (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru) ((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6382 / 1298 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 ); Reuters Messaging: arpan.varghese.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)).

Golden Agri Resources sees palm production at co's plantations lower by 10-15 pct this year - Exec

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd : Sees palm production at company's plantations lower by 10-15 percent this year versus last - Exec ((For more news, please click here [GAGR.SI])) ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Golden Agri-Resources says Q1 net profit attributable $94.1 mln

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd : First quarter results) . Q1 revenue $1.49 billion versus $1.55 billion a year ago . Q1 net profit attributable to owners of co $94.1 million versus loss of $3.2 million . Q1 core net profit attributable to owners of the company $40.4 million versus $24.4 million . Group's operating performance will be affected by the prices of CPO and competing seed oils, climatic conditions, fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates . Says the group's production will be negatively affected by the el nino weather condition . "Group will continue optimising margins through further vertical integration of its operations" . No dividend has been declared for the quarter ended 31 March 2016 . "Notwithstanding periods of volatility, long-term fundamentals of the industry remain promising" .