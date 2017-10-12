Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Man Industries India gets order worth about 9.25 bln rupees from GAIL(India) ​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Man Industries India Ltd ::Says gets order worth about 9.25 billion rupees from GAIL (India) Ltd​.Order ‍for supply of about 1,16,000 mt. Of line pipes for its Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project phase II.​.Outstanding order book as on date stands at about 27 billion rupees to be executed within a period of 9 to 12 months.​.

Gazprom, China in talks on supplies of 8 bcm of Sakhalin gas

June 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom ::In talks with China over supplying up to 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Sakhalin, says Gazprom Export head Elena Burmistrova;.Could supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its third production line of the Sakhalin plant to Japan, says Gazprom Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev;.Returns to the idea of supplying natural gas to Japan via a pipeline - Medvedev;.Expects to find solution to the issue of supplying LNG to India's GAIL by the year-end - Burmistrova..

GAIL (India) March-quarter profit falls about 69 pct

May 22 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd :March quarter net profit 2.60 billion rupees.March quarter total income from operations 136.74 billion rupees.GAIL (India) - net profit in March quarter last year was 8.32 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 118.02 billion rupees.Says March-quarter exceptional item for provision for impairment of investment 7.88 billion rupees.GAIL (India) consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 11.13 billion rupees.Recommended final dividend of 2.70 rupees per share.

Gail (India) Dec-qtr profit up about 45 pct

GAIL (India) Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 9.83 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 123.19 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 9.73 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 6.76 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 135.23 billion rupees.

IL&FS Engineering & Construction gets 1.63 bln rupees pipeline laying contract

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd : Says IL&FS Engineering Services bags 1.63 bln rupees pipeline laying contract .Says got contract from GAIL.

GAIL and Bloom Energy sign MoU

GAIL (India) Ltd : Gail and Bloom Energy partner to power India with clean and reliable energy . Signed a MoU with Bloom Energy to deploy natural gas-based fuel cell technology to generate electricity .

India cabinet approves revival of defunct fertilizer units in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni

: India cabinet approves revival of defunct fertilizer units in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni . Units include two closed urea units of Fertilizer Corp India at Sindri and Gorakhpur and Barauni unit of Hindustan Fertilizers Corp - India government . Fertilizers units to be revived by means of special purpose vehicle of NTPC, Coal India, Indian Oil Corp and FCIL/HFCL, via nomination route - India government . Units to serve as anchor customer for GAIL (India) Ltd's planned gas pipeline from Jagdishpur to Haldia - India government .

GAIL India places order for line pipes for Phulpur-Haldia/ Dhamra pipeline

GAIL (India) Ltd : Places order for 341 km of line pipes for phulpur - haldia/ dhamra pipeline; line pipes to be procured for inr 5.50 billion .

GAIL India says co hopes to bring 55 LNG cargoes this year

GAIL (India) Ltd : Exec says "this year we hope to bring 55 LNG cargoes " . Further company coverage [GAIL.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

GAIL India says co to invest 210 bln rupees in pipeline projects in next 3-4 years

GAIL (India) Ltd : Exec says approved 13.7 megawatt solar project at a cost of 1.16 billion rupees . Exec says co planning to swap 2 million tonnes of U.S. lng through Singapore subsidiary . Exec says capex for FY 2017 at 17 billion rupees . Exec says co investing 210 billion rupees in pipeline projects in next 3-4 years . Further company coverage [GAIL.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).