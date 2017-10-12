Edition:
India

GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS)

GAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

435.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.90 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs433.25
Open
Rs434.50
Day's High
Rs441.85
Day's Low
Rs433.00
Volume
4,336,870
Avg. Vol
3,346,457
52-wk High
Rs457.45
52-wk Low
Rs300.75

Man Industries India gets order worth about 9.25 bln rupees from GAIL(India) ​
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Man Industries India Ltd ::Says gets order worth about 9.25 billion rupees from GAIL (India) Ltd​.Order ‍for supply of about 1,16,000 mt. Of line pipes for its Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline project phase II.​.Outstanding order book as on date stands at about 27 billion rupees to be executed within a period of 9 to 12 months.​.  Full Article

Gazprom, China in talks on supplies of 8 bcm of Sakhalin gas
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 

June 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom ::In talks with China over supplying up to 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Sakhalin, says Gazprom Export head Elena Burmistrova;.Could supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its third production line of the Sakhalin plant to Japan, says Gazprom Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev;.Returns to the idea of supplying natural gas to Japan via a pipeline - Medvedev;.Expects to find solution to the issue of supplying LNG to India's GAIL by the year-end - Burmistrova..  Full Article

GAIL (India) March-quarter profit falls about 69 pct
Monday, 22 May 2017 

May 22 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd :March quarter net profit 2.60 billion rupees.March quarter total income from operations 136.74 billion rupees.GAIL (India) - net profit in March quarter last year was 8.32 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 118.02 billion rupees.Says March-quarter exceptional item for provision for impairment of investment 7.88 billion rupees.GAIL (India) consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 11.13 billion rupees.Recommended final dividend of 2.70 rupees per share.  Full Article

Gail (India) Dec-qtr profit up about 45 pct
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

GAIL (India) Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 9.83 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 123.19 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 9.73 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 6.76 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 135.23 billion rupees.  Full Article

IL&FS Engineering & Construction gets 1.63 bln rupees pipeline laying contract
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd : Says IL&FS Engineering Services bags 1.63 bln rupees pipeline laying contract .Says got contract from GAIL.  Full Article

GAIL and Bloom Energy sign MoU
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

GAIL (India) Ltd : Gail and Bloom Energy partner to power India with clean and reliable energy . Signed a MoU with Bloom Energy to deploy natural gas-based fuel cell technology to generate electricity .  Full Article

India cabinet approves revival of defunct fertilizer units in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

: India cabinet approves revival of defunct fertilizer units in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni . Units include two closed urea units of Fertilizer Corp India at Sindri and Gorakhpur and Barauni unit of Hindustan Fertilizers Corp - India government . Fertilizers units to be revived by means of special purpose vehicle of NTPC, Coal India, Indian Oil Corp and FCIL/HFCL, via nomination route - India government . Units to serve as anchor customer for GAIL (India) Ltd's planned gas pipeline from Jagdishpur to Haldia - India government .  Full Article

GAIL India places order for line pipes for Phulpur-Haldia/ Dhamra pipeline
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

GAIL (India) Ltd : Places order for 341 km of line pipes for phulpur - haldia/ dhamra pipeline; line pipes to be procured for inr 5.50 billion .  Full Article

GAIL India says co hopes to bring 55 LNG cargoes this year
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

GAIL (India) Ltd : Exec says "this year we hope to bring 55 LNG cargoes " . Further company coverage [GAIL.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

GAIL India says co to invest 210 bln rupees in pipeline projects in next 3-4 years
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

GAIL (India) Ltd : Exec says approved 13.7 megawatt solar project at a cost of 1.16 billion rupees . Exec says co planning to swap 2 million tonnes of U.S. lng through Singapore subsidiary . Exec says capex for FY 2017 at 17 billion rupees . Exec says co investing 210 billion rupees in pipeline projects in next 3-4 years . Further company coverage [GAIL.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Gail India launches 3-cargo LNG buy tender - traders

LONDON Gail India launched a tender on Thursday to secure three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes between mid-November and January, trade sources said.

