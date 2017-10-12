GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS)
435.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs1.90 (+0.44%)
Rs433.25
Rs434.50
Rs441.85
Rs433.00
4,336,870
3,346,457
Rs457.45
Rs300.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Man Industries India gets order worth about 9.25 bln rupees from GAIL(India)
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Man Industries India Ltd
Gazprom, China in talks on supplies of 8 bcm of Sakhalin gas
June 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom
GAIL (India) March-quarter profit falls about 69 pct
May 22 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd
Gail (India) Dec-qtr profit up about 45 pct
GAIL (India) Ltd
IL&FS Engineering & Construction gets 1.63 bln rupees pipeline laying contract
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
GAIL and Bloom Energy sign MoU
GAIL (India) Ltd
India cabinet approves revival of defunct fertilizer units in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni
: India cabinet approves revival of defunct fertilizer units in Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni . Units include two closed urea units of Fertilizer Corp India at Sindri and Gorakhpur and Barauni unit of Hindustan Fertilizers Corp - India government . Fertilizers units to be revived by means of special purpose vehicle of NTPC, Coal India, Indian Oil Corp and FCIL/HFCL, via nomination route - India government . Units to serve as anchor customer for GAIL (India) Ltd's planned gas pipeline from Jagdishpur to Haldia - India government . Full Article
GAIL India places order for line pipes for Phulpur-Haldia/ Dhamra pipeline
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL India says co hopes to bring 55 LNG cargoes this year
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL India says co to invest 210 bln rupees in pipeline projects in next 3-4 years
GAIL (India) Ltd
Gail India launches 3-cargo LNG buy tender - traders
LONDON Gail India launched a tender on Thursday to secure three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes between mid-November and January, trade sources said.