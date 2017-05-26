Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals March-qtr profit falls

May 26 (Reuters) - Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd :March quarter net profit 871 million rupees versus profit1.15 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 5.90 billion rupees versus 6.23 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 5 rupees per share.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals approves establishment of 14000 MTPA H2O2 plant at dahej

Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd : Approved establishment of 14000 MTPA hydrogen peroxide plant at Dahej with estimated project cost of INR 1.43 billion . Project cost to be funded from internal accruals/surplus generated from internal operations .

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd announces change in managing director

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd:Says that it has appointed P. K. Gera as managing director of the company vice A. M. Tiwari w.e.f. the date he takes over charge of post of managing director of the company.Says the company will intimate in due course to stock exchanges when P. K. Gera, will take charge as managing director of the company.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd says contract workers at Vadodara complex calls for strike

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd:Contract workers of the company deployed at vadodara complex have called strike from November 03, 2015 demanding higher bonus payment.Co is in dialogue with contractors for arriving at amicable solution.Operations at dahej complex are not affected by strike.Manufacturing operations at vadodara complex are maintained.Other contract workers are still on strike.Annual maintenance contract workers have resumed their work at vadodara complex from today morning.