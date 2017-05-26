Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd (GALK.NS)
677.90INR
3:51pm IST
Rs29.40 (+4.53%)
Rs648.50
Rs651.80
Rs685.00
Rs643.25
378,689
146,218
Rs728.80
Rs315.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals March-qtr profit falls
May 26 (Reuters) - Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals approves establishment of 14000 MTPA H2O2 plant at dahej
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd announces change in managing director
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd:Says that it has appointed P. K. Gera as managing director of the company vice A. M. Tiwari w.e.f. the date he takes over charge of post of managing director of the company.Says the company will intimate in due course to stock exchanges when P. K. Gera, will take charge as managing director of the company. Full Article
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd says contract workers at Vadodara complex calls for strike
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd:Contract workers of the company deployed at vadodara complex have called strike from November 03, 2015 demanding higher bonus payment.Co is in dialogue with contractors for arriving at amicable solution.Operations at dahej complex are not affected by strike.Manufacturing operations at vadodara complex are maintained.Other contract workers are still on strike.Annual maintenance contract workers have resumed their work at vadodara complex from today morning. Full Article
