Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd : Says board approves buyback of equity shares .Buyback worth up to 2.25 billion rupees.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd:Says that the company has fixed record date as Feb. 08, 2016 for purpose of ascertaining members eligible to receive interim dividend for F.Y. 2015-16.Says date of payment of interim dividend as Feb. 20, 2016.