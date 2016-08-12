Edition:
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (GAPB.MX)

GAPB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

182.06MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.50 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
$182.56
Open
$185.41
Day's High
$186.09
Day's Low
$181.47
Volume
1,183,577
Avg. Vol
788,162
52-wk High
$211.95
52-wk Low
$158.78

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico sets dividend payment date
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV : Said on Thursday approved payout date for first part of dividend for the year, amounting to a total of 2.29 billion Mexican pesos ($125.29 million) or 4.07 pesos per share . To pay out 2.28 pesos per share on Aug. 25 .Remaining part of the dividend amounting to 1.79 pesos is to be paid out by Dec. 31.  Full Article

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV to propose 23 pct increase in dividends payout
Friday, 8 Apr 2016 

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV:To propose to pay out FY 2015 dividends amounting to 4.07 pesos per share, payable over around 525.6 million eligible shares.Says this dividends represents an increase of 22.6 pct over dividends paid last year.  Full Article

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV News

BRIEF-Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Sab De Cv: During August terminal passengers increased 9.9% YOY

Sept 7 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Sab De Cv

