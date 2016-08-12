Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV : Said on Thursday approved payout date for first part of dividend for the year, amounting to a total of 2.29 billion Mexican pesos ($125.29 million) or 4.07 pesos per share . To pay out 2.28 pesos per share on Aug. 25 .Remaining part of the dividend amounting to 1.79 pesos is to be paid out by Dec. 31.