Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (GAPB.MX)
GAPB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
182.06MXN
20 Oct 2017
182.06MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.50 (-0.27%)
$-0.50 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
$182.56
$182.56
Open
$185.41
$185.41
Day's High
$186.09
$186.09
Day's Low
$181.47
$181.47
Volume
1,183,577
1,183,577
Avg. Vol
788,162
788,162
52-wk High
$211.95
$211.95
52-wk Low
$158.78
$158.78
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico sets dividend payment date
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV to propose 23 pct increase in dividends payout
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV:To propose to pay out FY 2015 dividends amounting to 4.07 pesos per share, payable over around 525.6 million eligible shares.Says this dividends represents an increase of 22.6 pct over dividends paid last year. Full Article
BRIEF-Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Sab De Cv: During August terminal passengers increased 9.9% YOY
Sept 7 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Sab De Cv