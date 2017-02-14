Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)
189.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.50 (+0.27%)
Rs188.50
Rs191.00
Rs196.35
Rs187.45
97,234
221,801
Rs209.00
Rs112.04
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gayatri Projects Dec-qtr profit rises
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects to consider stock-split
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects gets 9.26 bln rupees highway contract in Bihar
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects secures a 12.55 bln rupee highway contract in JV with PTPS
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects June-qtr profit rises
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects gets contract worth 3.06 bln rupees
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects gets contract worth 7 bln rupees from CIDCO
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects executed agreements with MG Goyal Gases
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Gayatri Projects seeks members' nod to buy 100 pct shareholding of Gayatri Domicile
Gayatri Projects Ltd
BRIEF-Gayatri Projects gets 14.83 bln rupees irrigation project
* Says got 14.83 billion rupees irrigation project Source text - http://bit.ly/2fL0LMc Further company coverage: