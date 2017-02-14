Edition:
Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)

GAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

189.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs188.50
Open
Rs191.00
Day's High
Rs196.35
Day's Low
Rs187.45
Volume
97,234
Avg. Vol
221,801
52-wk High
Rs209.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.04

Gayatri Projects Dec-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 133.3 million rupees versus 116.7 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 5.19 billion rupees versus 4.21 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Gayatri Projects to consider stock-split
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Gayatri Projects Ltd :to consider sub-division of equity shares.  Full Article

Gayatri Projects gets 9.26 bln rupees highway contract in Bihar
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Gayatri Projects Ltd :Gets 9.26 billion rupees highway contract in Bihar.  Full Article

Gayatri Projects secures a 12.55 bln rupee highway contract in JV with PTPS
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

Gayatri Projects Ltd :Has secured a INR 12.55 billion highway contract in a joint venture with Russian construction company PTPS.  Full Article

Gayatri Projects June-qtr profit rises
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Gayatri Projects Ltd : June-quarter net profit 163.5 million rupees versus 108.4 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.31 billion rupees versus 4.04 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Gayatri Projects gets contract worth 3.06 bln rupees
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Bagged a 3.06 billion rupees contract for the four laning of a highway on the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border .  Full Article

Gayatri Projects gets contract worth 7 bln rupees from CIDCO
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Gets 7 billion rupees worth contract as part of the navi Mumbai International Airport from CIDCO .  Full Article

Gayatri Projects executed agreements with MG Goyal Gases
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Executed agreements with mg goyal gases for sale of 1.8 mw machine and 1.5x5 mw for a consideration of 77. 4 million rupees and 263.6 million rupees .  Full Article

Gayatri Projects seeks members' nod to buy 100 pct shareholding of Gayatri Domicile
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Gayatri Projects Ltd : Seeks members' nod to buy 100% shareholding of Gayatri Domicile Pvt Ltd for up to INR 200,000 and thereby making it a unit of co .  Full Article

BRIEF-Gayatri Projects gets 14.83 bln rupees irrigation project‍​

* Says got 14.83 billion rupees irrigation project‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fL0LMc Further company coverage:

