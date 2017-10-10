Edition:
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (GARAN.IS)

GARAN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

10.38TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.04TL (-0.38%)
Prev Close
10.42TL
Open
10.40TL
Day's High
10.48TL
Day's Low
10.30TL
Volume
33,217,775
Avg. Vol
33,482,251
52-wk High
11.00TL
52-wk Low
7.13TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Garanti Bankasi secures $250 mln within the framework of international borrowing program
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ::SAID ON MONDAY SECURED $250 MILLION LOAN WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF ITS INTERNATIONAL BORROWING PROGRAM.  Full Article

Spain's BBVA says is fully committed to Turkish business
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Spain's BBVA : Says is fully committed to its business in Turkey, where it owns lender Garanti , despite uncertainty after attempted military coup . Says it will implement new cost initiatives in months to come .Says hard to see growth for the bank in Spain unless the market changes significantly.  Full Article

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.135 Turkish lira and net 0.11475 lira per share.Proposes to distribute a total amount of 567.0 million lira as FY dividend.Proposes to distribute dividends on April 25.  Full Article

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS - Turkish banks fend off cyberattacks, some transactions hit - Reuters
Friday, 25 Dec 2015 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS:Turkish banks reported sporadic disruption to credit card transactions on Friday as hackers stepped up a two-week barrage of cyberattacks, believed to be the worst the country has seen - RTRS.Local media have suggested that the bombardment of public and financial websites could be coming from Russia, after a sharp worsening of tensions between Moscow and Ankara, or staged by hacking group Anonymous.- RTRS.But no clear evidence has emerged, and authorities have avoided pointing the finger- RTRS.Officials at several Turkish banks including Isbank, Garanti and state lender Ziraat Bank confirmed the attacks, saying they had caused intermittent disruption - RTRS."The attacks are serious," said Onur Oz, a spokesman for Internet provider Turk Telekom. "But the target is not Turk Telekom. Instead, banks and public institutions are under heavy attack," he said. - RTRS.A government cyber security unit was taking precautions and the incident was under control, Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier this week. He did not comment specifically on the targeting of banks, and his ministry was not available for comment on Friday - RTRS.  Full Article

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Signed a syndicated loan in amount of $1.3 billion
Friday, 27 Nov 2015 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS:Signed a syndicated loan in amount of $1.3 billion.Loan which will be used for trade finance purposes.All-In cost has been realized as euribor+0,75% and libor+0,75% respectively.  Full Article

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS secures $190 million credit
Monday, 23 Nov 2015 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS:Secures a loan from international credit markets with 2 years and one week maturity in the amount of $190 million.  Full Article

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS mandates banks for syndication credit
Monday, 23 Nov 2015 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS:Has signed a mandate letter in order to authorize 20 banks as mandated lead arrangers for the grant of a syndicated term loan with a maturity of 367 days.  Full Article

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS News

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi secures $250 mln within the framework of international borrowing program

* SAID ON MONDAY SECURED $250 MILLION LOAN WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF ITS INTERNATIONAL BORROWING PROGRAM

Earnings vs. Estimates

