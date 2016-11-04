Edition:
India

Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)

GATI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs115.05
Open
Rs117.40
Day's High
Rs117.85
Day's Low
Rs115.10
Volume
441,158
Avg. Vol
602,774
52-wk High
Rs149.65
52-wk Low
Rs102.20

Latest Key Developments

Gati Ltd Sept qtr profit rises
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 

Gati Ltd : Gati Ltd - sept quarter net profit 144.3 million rupees versus profit 96.8 million rupees year ago .Gati Ltd - sept quarter net sales 506.2 million rupees versus 465.2 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Gati says CFO Sanjeev Jain to resign
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Gati Ltd :Gets members' nod for resignation of CFO Sanjeev Jain; last working day will be Oct 31.  Full Article

Gati Ltd June-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Gati Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 94.4 million rupees versus 78.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol total income from operations 4.26 billion rupees versus 4.16 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Gati Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

