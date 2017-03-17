Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GBL FY consolidated net result turns to loss of 458 million euros

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA : FY consolidated net result loss of 458‍​ million euros versus profit of 1.03 billion euros ($1.11 billion) year ago . FY cash earnings ‍​440 million euros versus 462 million euros year ago . FY adjusted net assets ‍​16.99 billion euros versus 15.19 billion euros year ago . At dec. 31, 2016 had a net cash position of 225 million euros versus net debt of 740 million euros at dec. 31, 2015 . Proposes dividend of 2.93 euros per share, up 2.4 percent compared to year ago . As result of disposal of high-yielding stakes in Engie and Total , GBL's cash earnings will be negatively impacted in 2017 .In 2017, expects to pay dividend at least equivalent to this proposed for FY 2016.

GBL adjusted net assets at end September up at 16.56‍​ billion euros

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA : 9M consolidated net loss ‍​802 million euros versus profit of 904 million euros ($1.01 billion) year ago . 9M cash earnings ‍​405 million euros versus 404 million euros year ago . Adjusted net assets at end of September 2016 16.56‍​ billion euros versus 13.76 billion euros year ago . Consolidated net result should be negative for FY 2016 due to recording of exceptional items in first half of year . Expects to pay a 2016 dividend that is at least equivalent to that relating to the 2015 financial year .Following sale of high-yielding total and engie shares carried out over past 18 months, GBL’s cash earnings will be negatively impacted in 2016 and 2017.

GBL H1 consolidated net income turns to loss of 888.4 million euros

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA : H1 consolidated net loss 888.4 million euros ($992.61 million) versus profit of 719.9 million euros year ago . H1 cash earnings 350 million euros versus 339 million euros year ago . Adjusted net assets at end of June 2016 14.98 billion euros versus 15.92 billion euros year ago . As a result of the disposals of high-yielding total shares GBL’s cash earnings will be negatively impacted in 2016 .Expects to pay a 2016 dividend at least equivalent to that relating to the financial year 2015.

GBL Verwaltung launches a tender offer for 1 billion euro 1.25% bonds

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Sa : GBL Verwaltung launches a tender offer for its 1 billion euro ($1.14 billion) 1.25 per cent. guaranteed exchangeable bonds due 7 February 2017 guaranteed by GBL and exchangeable for Engie shares Further company coverage: [GBLB.BR] ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert proposes FY 2015 dividend and gives FY 2016 guidance

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA:Will propose approval of a gross dividend for 2015 of 2.86 euros per share.For 2016 GBL expects to pay dividend that is at least equivalent to that proposed for 2015.GBL’s cash earnings could be adversely impacted in 2016, albeit temporarily.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert completes sale of 0.7 pct stake in Total

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA:Said on Tuesday it completed sale of 0.7 pct stake in Total for 650 million euros.