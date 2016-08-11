Great Canadian Gaming Corp : Qtrly earnings per share $0.16 . All figures in C$ . Great Canadian Gaming announces first quarter 2016 results .Q1 revenue rose 20 percent to C$130.9 million.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp:Says intention to renew a normal course issuer bid for up to 5,312,609 of its common shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's common shares in the public float.