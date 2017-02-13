Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gibson Energy Inc - : Gibsons enters agreement to divest its industrial propane business for $412 million . Cash payment of $412 million is expected to be received by gibsons, concurrent with granting of option, no later than April 3, 2017 .Gibson will continue to operate business under direction of current management team.

Gibson Energy Inc : Confirms it received a non-binding, highly conditional proposal for discussion, from an unknown, unidentifiable foreign entity . Other than initiation of process to divest industrial propane business, gibsons is not seeking expressions of interest for its business . Board "seriously considered" proposal and retained independent legal and financial advisors to assist it in "careful deliberations" .Board unanimously concluded that proposal represented inadequate value to shareholders and was not in co's best interests to pursue.

Gibson Energy Inc : Expects 2016 growth capital spending, excluding acquisitions, to be approximately $225 million . Confirms its preliminary estimate for growth capital spending in 2017 of between $200 and $300 million . Gibson Energy Inc qtrly adjusted EBITDA $ 44.3 million versus $ 75.6 million .Gibsons reports financial results for second quarter 2016 and confirms growth capital spending guidance for 2016 and 2017.

Gibson Energy Inc : Gibsons reports financial results for second quarter 2016 and confirms growth capital spending guidance for 2016 and 2017 . Expects 2016 growth capital spending, excluding acquisitions, to be approximately $225 million .Gibson energy inc qtrly adjusted ebitda of $44 million in q2 of 2016.

Gibson Energy Inc : Engaged RBC capital markets as a financial advisor to assist company with a potential sale . Gibsons to explore a potential sale of its industrial propane business . Anticipates it would reinvest net sales proceeds from this potential divestiture into growth opportunities within its infrastructure business .Making announcement of initiative after receiving certain unsolicited inquiries into possible sale of industrial propane business.

Gibson Energy Inc : Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis 13 million common shares at a price of $15.45 per common share . Gibson energy inc says $100 million debentures will mature on July 15, 2021 . Gibson energy says net proceeds will be used to initially repay bank indebtedness, fund co's previously announced 2016 and 2017 growth capital program . Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 5.25% per annum .Gibsons announces $200 million bought deal equity financing and $100 million bought deal offering of unsecured subordinated convertible debentures.

Gibson Energy Inc:Say approved a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per common share payable on April 15, 2016, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2016.

Gibson Energy Inc:Sean Brown will be appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 2, 2016.Says Donald Fowlis, will retire from the CFO role.

Gibson Energy Inc:Says Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015 that is payable on January 15, 2016.