Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Casino confirms 2017 targets, says no demands from Amazon over its purchasing centre
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Casino
Casino buys back 333 mln euros in bonds
Casino SA
Rallye H1 result group share turns to profit of 1.22 bln euros
Rallye SA
Casino SA intends to launch cash tender offer for Cnova NV shares
Casino SA : Intention to launch a voluntary cash tender offer on outstanding shares of cnova n.v. ("cnova") held by public shareholders . Offer price of us$5.50, hence a maximum consideration of us$196m . Transaction aims at simplifying casino group's structure and would allow cnova to refocus, through cdiscount, on e-commerce in france .Tender offer price would represent a 82% premium to last unaffected share price. Full Article
Sale of Foncière Euris and Rallye 's stake in shopping centre Loop5
Rallye SA:Foncière Euris and Rallye announce sale of their 40 pct stake in shopping centre Loop5 in Weiterstadt (Germany) to Deutsche Asset Management.Disposal enabled Foncière Euris and Rallye to receive respectively proceeds of 14 million euros and 19 million euros. Full Article
BRIEF-Rallye net result group share swings to a loss of 131 million euros
* H1 EBITDA EUR 811 MILLION VERSUS EUR 596 MILLION YEAR AGO