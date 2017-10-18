Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Genting Singapore prices issuance of Japanese yen-denominated bonds

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Genting Singapore Plc -:Priced issuance of publicly offered unsecured and unsubordinated Japanese yen-denominated bonds at 0.669% per annum​.

Genting Singapore posts second quarter net profit S$18.9 million

Genting Singapore PLC : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results) . Q2 net profit S$18.9 million versus S$12.5 million . Q2 revenue S$480.9 million versus S$578.1 million . No dividend has been declared for the quarter ended 30 June 2016 . Regional economic environment continues to be uncertain . Continue to exercise caution with our VIP gaming business . Regional premium mass and mass market remains steady . Implemented several cost efficiency initiatives where there were once off costs impacting this quarter's results . Confident that cost efficiency initiatives will improve earnings in the following quarters" .

Genting Singapore updates on investment in associated company

Genting Singapore PLC : Increase in investment in an associated company . Happy Bay subscribed for an additional 15 million shares of KRW10,000 each in Landing Jeju Development Co . Additional equity investment not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated nta and EPS of co for FY ending 31 dec2016 . Total subscription amount of approximately s$176.7 million .

Genting Singapore says qtrly net profit attributable S$10.8 mln

Genting Singapore PLC : First quarter results) . Q1 revenue s$608 million versus s$639.2 million a year ago . qtrly net profit attributable s$10.8 mln vs s$62.7 mln a year ago . Q1 adjusted EBITDA s$192.5 million versus s$228.1 million a year ago . Qtrly net profit for the financial period s$ 40.2 million versus s$91.7 million a year ago . Continue to exercise caution with our vip gaming business" . "On track for a soft opening of phase 1 of resorts world jeju in the fourth quarter of 2017" . In Jeju, South Korea, construction of integrated resort hotels, casino, retail and entertainment segments are progressing well . No dividend has been declared for the quarter ended 31 March 2016 .

Genting Singapore Plc updates on renewal of casino licence

Genting Singapore Plc:Says announcement on renewal of casino licence.Says casino regulatory authority of Singapore has renewed the casino licence of resorts world at sentosa pte. lt.Says casino regulatory authority of Singapore has renewed casino licence of resorts world for another three years commencing on 6 February.