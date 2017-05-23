Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (GEOE.NS)
GEOE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
61.80INR
23 Oct 2017
61.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.60 (+0.98%)
Rs0.60 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs61.20
Rs61.20
Open
Rs62.00
Rs62.00
Day's High
Rs63.00
Rs63.00
Day's Low
Rs61.35
Rs61.35
Volume
1,226,595
1,226,595
Avg. Vol
927,008
927,008
52-wk High
Rs65.35
Rs65.35
52-wk Low
Rs32.75
Rs32.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Genus Power Infrastructures March-qtr profit falls
May 23 (Reuters) - Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
BRIEF-Genus Power Infrastructures signs intent for order with Gumco worth 200 mln rupees
* Genus signs intent for order with Gumco for supply of energy meters worth 200 mln rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2wo8QPz Further company coverage: