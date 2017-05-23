Edition:
India

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (GEOE.NS)

GEOE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

61.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.60 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs61.20
Open
Rs62.00
Day's High
Rs63.00
Day's Low
Rs61.35
Volume
1,226,595
Avg. Vol
927,008
52-wk High
Rs65.35
52-wk Low
Rs32.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Genus Power Infrastructures March-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd ::March quarter net profit 144.8 million rupees versus 160.8 million rupees year ago .March quarter total income 1.59 billion rupees versus 2.19 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd News

BRIEF-Genus Power Infrastructures signs intent for order with Gumco worth 200 mln rupees

* Genus signs intent for order with Gumco for supply of energy meters worth 200 mln rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2wo8QPz Further company coverage:

» More GEOE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials