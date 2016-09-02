ALSTOM India Ltd : Says June -quarter net loss 630.1 million rupees . Says June -quarter total income from operations 3.85 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 124.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.21 billion rupees .

ALSTOM India Ltd : Decided to right-size scale of operations of co; will lead to rationalizing work force to match current backlog, operating levels . Such rationalization is not expected to disrupt or adversely affect commercial production or operations of any unit or division of the co .