Ge Power India Ltd (GEPO.NS)
693.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs42.60 (+6.55%)
Rs650.40
Rs674.95
Rs714.90
Rs673.60
57,931
23,303
Rs747.90
Rs435.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ALSTOM India posts June-qtr loss
ALSTOM India Ltd
Alstom India march-quarter net profit falls
Alstom India Ltd
ALSTOM India decided to right-size scale of operations of co
ALSTOM India Ltd
BRIEF-GE Power India gets contract by Doosan Power Systems India
* Says got contract worth about INR 3.28 billion by Doosan Power Systems India Pvt. Ltd