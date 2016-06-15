Edition:
India

Ge T&D India Ltd (GETD.BO)

GETD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

379.65INR
3:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.10 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs378.55
Open
Rs381.05
Day's High
Rs382.65
Day's Low
Rs377.25
Volume
4,336
Avg. Vol
33,399
52-wk High
Rs432.60
52-wk Low
Rs277.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alstom t&d India receives orders from Power Grid
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

ALSTOM T & D India Ltd : T&d India ltd. - ALSTOM T & D India receives orders from Power Grid ; to improve power flow in madhya pradesh t&d network . T&d India ltd. - co will set up 400/220 kv ais substation at rewa . T&d India ltd - awarded two contracts worth over inr 2.02 billion from Power Grid . T&d India ltd. - equipments for both projects will manufactured at co's facility in India . T&d India - will install, test, commission 16 shunt reactors of 110 mvar, 756kv, 1-ph; 2 shunt reactors of 80 mvar, 400 kv, 3-ph in madhya pradesh .  Full Article

Ge T&D India Ltd News

BRIEF-GE T&D India commissions pole 2 of Champa-Kurukshetra HVDC link‍​

Oct 5 Ge T&D India Ltd * Says commissions pole 2 of Champa-Kurukshetra HVDC link‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2y1kyAJ Further company coverage:

