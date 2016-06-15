ALSTOM T & D India Ltd : T&d India ltd. - ALSTOM T & D India receives orders from Power Grid ; to improve power flow in madhya pradesh t&d network . T&d India ltd. - co will set up 400/220 kv ais substation at rewa . T&d India ltd - awarded two contracts worth over inr 2.02 billion from Power Grid . T&d India ltd. - equipments for both projects will manufactured at co's facility in India . T&d India - will install, test, commission 16 shunt reactors of 110 mvar, 756kv, 1-ph; 2 shunt reactors of 80 mvar, 400 kv, 3-ph in madhya pradesh .