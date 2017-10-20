Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GFG.BA)
GFG.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
94.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.70 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
$93.80
Open
$93.80
Day's High
$94.50
Day's Low
$93.60
Volume
778,506
Avg. Vol
587,494
52-wk High
$95.20
52-wk Low
$37.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts 2nd-quarter profit of $110 mln
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia SA on Tuesday reported a net profit of 1.8 billion pesos($110.3 million) for the second quarter, 33.5 percent higher than the same period last year.