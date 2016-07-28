Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lisi H1 revenue up at 794.2 million euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Lisi SA : H1 revenue 794.2 million euros ($879.97 million) versus 755.8 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 121.6 million euros versus 107.9 million euros year ago .H1 income attributable to holders of the company's shareholders' equity 59.1 million euros versus 43.2 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Lisi grants exclusive negotiation rights to Ciclad Gestion to acquire Manoir Aerospace subsidiary Precimeta
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

Lisi SA :Grants exclusive negotiation rights to Ciclad Gestion to acquire Manoir Aerospace subsidiary Precimeta.  Full Article

Lisi has granted to daher group an exclusivity in negotiation for the disposal of a subsidiary
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Lisi SA : Has granted to Daher Group an exclusivity in negotiation for the disposal of the “floor covering” business of its Indraero-Siren subsidiary .This activity had revenues of about 8 million euro ($8.9 million) in 2015.  Full Article

LISI to acquire Alcoa's subsidiary Remmele Medical Operations
Monday, 11 Apr 2016 

LISI SA:It had signed a Stock Purchase Agreement with a subsidiary of Alcoa Inc. to acquire its Remmele Medical Operations for $102 million (€90 million).Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.  Full Article

LISI SA partners with Poly-Shape to form JV
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

LISI SA:Partners with poly-shape in a joint venture specializing in design and additive manufacturing of aviation and space components​.JV called Lisi Aerospace Additive Manufacturing, held 60 pct by Lisi Aerospace and 40 pct by Poly-Shape.  Full Article

