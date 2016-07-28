Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lisi H1 revenue up at 794.2 million euros

Lisi SA : H1 revenue 794.2 million euros ($879.97 million) versus 755.8 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 121.6 million euros versus 107.9 million euros year ago .H1 income attributable to holders of the company's shareholders' equity 59.1 million euros versus 43.2 million euros year ago.

Lisi grants exclusive negotiation rights to Ciclad Gestion to acquire Manoir Aerospace subsidiary Precimeta

Lisi SA :Grants exclusive negotiation rights to Ciclad Gestion to acquire Manoir Aerospace subsidiary Precimeta.

Lisi has granted to daher group an exclusivity in negotiation for the disposal of a subsidiary

Lisi SA : Has granted to Daher Group an exclusivity in negotiation for the disposal of the “floor covering” business of its Indraero-Siren subsidiary .This activity had revenues of about 8 million euro ($8.9 million) in 2015.

LISI to acquire Alcoa's subsidiary Remmele Medical Operations

LISI SA:It had signed a Stock Purchase Agreement with a subsidiary of Alcoa Inc. to acquire its Remmele Medical Operations for $102 million (€90 million).Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

LISI SA partners with Poly-Shape to form JV

LISI SA:Partners with poly-shape in a joint venture specializing in design and additive manufacturing of aviation and space components​.JV called Lisi Aerospace Additive Manufacturing, held 60 pct by Lisi Aerospace and 40 pct by Poly-Shape.