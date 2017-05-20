Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gold Fields quarterly gold production rises

Oct 23 (Reuters) - GOLD FIELDS LTD ::‍IN SEPTEMBER 2017 QUARTER, GOLD FIELDS GENERATED NET CASH FLOW OF US$85M COMPARED WITH AN OUTFLOW OF US$67M IN Q2 2017​.‍ATTRIBUTABLE EQUIVALENT GOLD PRODUCTION FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30 WAS 3 PCT HIGHER QOQ (6 PCT HIGHER YOY) AT 567KOZ​.‍FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS WERE 5 PCT LOWER QOQ (12 PCT LOWER YOY) AT US$906/OZ. ALL-IN COSTS WERE 5 PCT LOWER QOQ AT US$1,032/OZ​.‍AVERAGE US$ GOLD PRICE ACHIEVED IN QUARTER WAS 2 PCT HIGHER QOQ (4 PCT LOWER YOY) AT US$1,276/OZ​.‍FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION FOR SOUTH DEEP MINE IS EXPECTED TO BE 5 PCT TO 10 PCT BELOW ORIGINAL GUIDANCE OF 9,800KG (315KOZ)​.AS A RESULT OF TIMING OF CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AND DELIVERIES, A$80M OF FORECASTED CAPITAL SPEND FOR GRUYERE FOR FY17 HAS BEEN DEFERRED TO FY18​.‍GROUP FY PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED​.‍FY ATTRIBUTABLE EQUIVALENT GOLD PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO BE 2.10MOZ AND 2.15MOZ, WITH AISC OF US$1,010 PER OUNCE AND US$1,030 PER OUNCE​.

Gold Road Resources says unit acquired 74.8 mln shares in co at $0.86 per share

May 19 (Reuters) - Gold Road Resources Ltd ::Gold Road Resources Ltd says Gold Fields Ltd unit acquired 74.8 million shares in co at $0.86 per share .

Gold Fields reports FY attributable gold production of 2,146 mln ounces

Gold Fields Ltd : Year Ended Dec. 31 2016 - Unaudited Results . 2,146 million ounces for 2016 of attributable gold production . 566,000 ounces for Dec quarter . $294 million cash inflow for 2016 from operating activities .Final dividend number 85 of 60 cents per share (gross) is payable on March 13 2017.

Gold Fields hikes FY production guidance

Gold Fields Ltd : Unaudited interim results . Says H1 1.04 billion ounces of attributable gold production up 1% yoy . Says in H1 generated net cash flow of us$60m for H1 2016, compared with us$1m in h1 2015 . Interim dividend of 50 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 12 September 2016 . Following Brexit at end of June, gold price has increased almost us$100/oz and is approximately us$250/oz higher than our planning price for 2016 . H1 us$992 per ounce all-in-sustaining costs . H1 us$60 million cash inflow from operating activities. . Normalised earnings of us$103 million for six months to june 2016 compared with normalised earnings of us$8 million for six months to June 2015 . Says headline earnings for H1 2016 was us$124m or us$0.16/share . Says headline earnings compares with us$5m or us$0.01/share reported for h1 2015 . Production at South Deep increased by 87% to 4,356kg (140koz) from 2,332kg (75koz) in h1 2015 driven by increased volumes and grade . AIC in H1 2016 decreased 19% yoy to r622,453/kg (us$1,257/oz) . Says FY16 production guidance for group has been increased to 2.10 - 2.15koz, from 2.05 - 2.10koz . Says increased FY16 production guidance for South Deep mine to 9,000kg (289koz) from 8,000kg (257koz) . Says increased AIC guidance for year to r595,000/kg (us$1,310/oz) from r575,000/kg (us$1,265/oz) . Says higher AIC relates to increased capital expenditure of R211m (us$15m) to R1,210m (us$86m).

Gold fields sees H1 HEPS $0.16

Gold Fields Ltd : Sees heps for h1 2016 are expected to be 1,500% higher than us$0.01 per share reported for h1 2015, at us$0.16 per share. . Sees h1 normalised earnings 1,200% higher than us$0.01 per share reported for h1 2015 at us$0.13 per share .Increases in eps, heps and normalised earnings are primarily driven by an increase in us$ gold price (3% yoy).

Gold Fields Ltd gives Q4 2015 gold production guidance; updates FY 2015 gold production guidance

Gold Fields Ltd:Says Group attributable equivalent gold production for Fy 2015 financial year is expected to be 2.16Moz.Says For Q4 2015, Group attributable equivalent gold production is expected to be 566.0koz.