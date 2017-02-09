Edition:
India

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)

GFLR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

698.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.80 (-2.35%)
Prev Close
Rs714.80
Open
Rs710.00
Day's High
Rs719.85
Day's Low
Rs693.75
Volume
33,264
Avg. Vol
91,745
52-wk High
Rs866.00
52-wk Low
Rs436.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Dec qtr profit falls
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd : Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - dec quarter net profit 253.9 million rupees versus profit 263.5 million rupees year ago .Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 3.49 billion rupees versus 3.30 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Gujarat Fluorochemicals enteres into deal to sell stake in Xuancheng Hengyuan Chemical Technology Co
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd : Entered into an agreement for sale of its stake in its joint venture company Xuancheng Hengyuan Chemical Technology Company Limited . Xuancheng Hengyuan Chemical Technology Co will cease to be a joint venture company of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited .  Full Article

Gujarat Fluorochemicals March-qtr consol profit falls
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 2.33 billion rupees; consol net sales 23.69 billion rupees .  Full Article

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd:Says board has approved declaration of interim dividend at the rate of 3.50 Indian rupees (350%) per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each of the company for financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd News

BRIEF-Gujarat Fluorochemicals seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointing Vivek Jain as MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Vivek Jain as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2wy77aB Further company coverage:

