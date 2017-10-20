Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GFNORTEO.MX)
GFNORTEO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
119.63MXN
20 Oct 2017
119.63MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.28 (-0.23%)
$-0.28 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
$119.91
$119.91
Open
$119.65
$119.65
Day's High
$121.19
$121.19
Day's Low
$118.21
$118.21
Volume
10,239,854
10,239,854
Avg. Vol
5,455,961
5,455,961
52-wk High
$127.90
$127.90
52-wk Low
$90.80
$90.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fitch Affirms GFNorte and Banorte's VR & IDRs at 'bbb+' and 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte) and Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A.'s (Banorte) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from Negative. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GFNorte and Banorte's Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at