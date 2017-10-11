Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)
1,344.00GBp
3:49pm IST
-4.00 (-0.30%)
1,348.00
1,356.00
1,356.00
1,340.00
100,839
320,551
1,592.00
1,134.72
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Galliford names managing director of rail, aviation & environment business
Oct 11 (Reuters) - GALLIFORD TRY PLC
Galliford Try PLC declares interim dividend
Galliford Try PLC:Declared interim dividend of 26.0 pence per share (H1 2015: 22.0 pence) which will be paid on April 7, 2016 to shareholders on register at close of business on March 29, 2016. Full Article
Galliford Try plc appointed to education projects worth £85 million
Galliford Try plc:Says that it has been appointed to two new contracts within the education sector, worth a combined total of £85 million. Full Article
Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26
LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt De