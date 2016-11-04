Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

G4S announces sale of G4S Venezuela

G4S Plc : G4S Plc today announces sale of G4S Venezuela .Sale is due to close in early December 2016..

Petrofac says Tim Weller to set up in October; to join G4S

Petrofac Ltd : Petrofac limited today announces that Tim Weller has advised board of his intention to leave group . Tim Weller will take up role of chief financial officer of G4S plc .Tim will leave group in October 2016 and search for his successor is underway..

G4s says does not see big change to business from recent European attacks

G4s Plc , Chief Executive Ashley Almanza: Brexit has had no impact on its relationship with government, sees no significant effects of Brexit beyond that . Disposal process is seeing very active interest from range of buyers . Does not see significant sustained change for its business from recent European attacks Further company coverage: [GFS.L] (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary) ((elizabeth.oleary@thomsonreuters.com;)).

G4S first-half revenue up 5.1 pct, core profit up 8.2 pct

G4s Plc : Revenue from our continuing businesses increased by 5.1% . Says h1 pbita(a) of £199 million up 8.2% . He board has declared an interim dividend of 3.59 pence per share. . revenue(a)of £3.1 billion up 5.1% . Profit before interest, tax, amortisation of 199 million pounds up 8.2 percent . Earnings of 102 million pounds, up 13.3 percent . Net debt/EBITDA fell slightly to 3.2x .Reducing net debt remains one of our key priorities.