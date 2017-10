Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GFT Technologies buys Spanish Mecanización de Empresas​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE ::GFT ACQUIRES SPANISH IT COMPANY MECANIZACIÓN DE EMPRESAS​.PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE‍​.

GFT Technologies raises 2016 sales guidance after Q2 profit gain

GFT Technologies SE : GFT Technologies SE: GFT accelerates dynamic growth in Q2 2016 with 23 percent increase in revenue . Says 12 percent improvement in q2 earnings (Ebitda) to eur 11.39 million . Says accelerates dynamic growth in Q2 2016 with 23 percent increase in revenue . Says consolidated revenue up 23 percent to eur 110.64 million in Q2 . Says strong growth momentum from ongoing digitisation of business processes . Says revenue guidance for 2016 upgraded by eur 10 million . Says special items prompt eur 2 million downgrade in full-year earnings guidance .Says gft adjusted its guidance for financial year 2016.

GFT Technologies says Q1 net income 5.57 million eur

GFT Technologies : Says guidance for 2016 upheld . Says Q1 revenue up 10 percent to eur 97.39 million . Says EBITDA improved by 6 percent to eur 10.15 million . Says Q1 net income 5.57 million eur .Says continental Europe division raises revenue by 24 percent to eur 46.05 million.

GFT Technologies SE buys Habber Tec Brazil business

GFT Technologies SE:Agrees to acquire 100 percent of W.G. Systems Ltda, which represents Habber Tec International Group on Brazilian market.Parties have agreed not to disclose acquisition price.

GFT Technologies SE issues FY 2016 outlook below analysts' estimates

GFT Technologies SE:Annual forecast for consolidated revenue at 410.00 million euros for FY 2016​.EBITDA of GFT Group is expected to reach 48.50 million euros and EBT 35.00 million euros​.FY 2016 revenue 409.44 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA 52.87 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBT 41.52 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GFT Technologies SE upgrades FY 2015 guidance

GFT Technologies SE:Full-FY 2015 guidance for revenue and earnings upgraded.Full-year guidance for revenue was increased from 362 million to 368 million euros, with EBITDA and EBT increasing by 1 million euros each to 44 million and 31 million euros, respectively.FY 2015 revenue estimate.