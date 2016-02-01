Edition:
India

Grafton Group PLC (GFTU_u.L)

GFTU_u.L on London Stock Exchange

836.50GBp
3:35pm IST
Change (% chg)

-4.50 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
841.00
Open
828.00
Day's High
842.00
Day's Low
828.00
Volume
118,749
Avg. Vol
515,272
52-wk High
842.00
52-wk Low
483.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grafton Group PLC announces acquisition of Allsand Supplies Limited
Monday, 1 Feb 2016 

Grafton Group PLC:Says it has completed the acquisition of Allsand Supplies Limited, a single branch general builders merchanting business located in Larkfield, Kent.  Full Article

Grafton Group PLC completes acquisition of T Brewer & Co Ltd
Tuesday, 5 Jan 2016 

Grafton Group PLC:Says it has completed the acquisition of T Brewer & Co Ltd.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Grafton Group PLC News

BRIEF-Grafton sees uncertainty in UK to 2019 but fundamentals remaining

* Grafton Group CEO says sees uncertainty in UK remaining until 2019 but fundamentals of repair, maintanace market remain Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

» More GFTU_u.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials