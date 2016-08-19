Edition:
Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGAS.NS)

GGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

909.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.50 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs917.65
Open
Rs921.00
Day's High
Rs922.70
Day's Low
Rs902.05
Volume
24,569
Avg. Vol
62,299
52-wk High
Rs945.00
52-wk Low
Rs470.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gujarat Gas appoints J.N. Singh as chairman
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Gujarat Gas Ltd : Says J.N. Singh, chief secretary to government of Gujarat, has been appointed as chairman . Says Nitin Patil, in-charge CEO (key managerial personnel) of the company, has been redesignated as the chief executive officer .  Full Article

Gujarat Gas Ltd News

BRIEF-Gujarat Gas, Petronet LNG sign MoU for exploring, dispensing & marketing of LNG

* Says MoU for exploring - dispensing and marketing of LNG including the L-CNG at GGL CNG stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

