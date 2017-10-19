Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership

Oct 19 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc ::Says CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership to include industry 4.0 digital transformation initiatives.Says ‍renewal, expansion of 30+ year partnership with Rio Tinto Aluminium; estimated value of contract renewals and expansion is about $30 million​.

CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cgi Group Inc :CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State.CGI Group - awarded base plus 4 years and potential ceiling of $900+ million contract renewal with U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs​.

CGI to participate in indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army

Oct 12 (Reuters) - CGI Group Inc ::CGI Group - ‍selected to participate in an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army communications-electronics command.CGI Group - ‍contract with regards to responsive strategic sourcing for services requirements carries a $37.4 billion ceiling with 10-year ordering period​.

Swedish insurer Alecta chooses CGI to modernize IT environment

Cgi Group Inc : Swedish insurer Alecta chooses CGI to modernize its IT environment .CGI Group Inc says estimated value of five-year agreement, which includes an option to renew for two years, is 315 million Swedish Crowns.

CGI Q3 earnings per share c$0.89

CGI Group Inc : Cgi posts strong q3 results . Q3 earnings per share c$0.89 . Q3 revenue c$2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.67 billion . Q3 earnings per share view c$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Cgi group inc says q3 bookings of $2.9 billion, up $712.4 million from last year .Backlog at quarter-end of $20.6 billion, up $916.6 million.

Navy awarded CGI Group Inc on Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center IDIQ Contract

CGI Group Inc:Navy awards CGI role on $809M naval supply systems command business systems center idiq contract.Says has been awarded part of the navy's estimated US$809.48 million multiple award.Says contract includes 12-month base period with four 12-month option periods, if all options are exercised, work will be completed by July 2020.

U.S. Marine Corps awards CGI Group Inc $19.6M logistics services contract

CGI Group Inc:Announced that it has been awarded a US$19.6 million contract by the U.S. Marine Corps Blount Island Command, Jacksonville, Fla.CGI will provide worldwide logistics services, software systems support and operational logistics support in this five-year contract (base year plus four option years) to the Marine Corps.

CGI Group Inc signed a three year contract including a two year extension option with ELEXON

CGI Group Inc:Signed a three year contract including a two year extension option, with ELEXON.Under the terms of this new agreement CGI will operate, maintain and manage all ELEXON's core applications whilst migrating them to its Cloud in order to deliver increased flexibility and scalability.