GIC Housing Finance Ltd (GICH.NS)
GICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
499.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.95 (-1.57%)
Prev Close
Rs507.40
Open
Rs507.00
Day's High
Rs510.00
Day's Low
Rs498.05
Volume
81,057
Avg. Vol
156,409
52-wk High
Rs623.40
52-wk Low
Rs250.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GIC Housing Finance gets members' nod for related party transactions up to 10 bln rupees
GIC Housing Finance Ltd
GIC Housing Finance June-qtr profit rises
GIC Housing Finance Ltd
BRIEF-India's GIC Housing Finance June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 404.2 million rupees versus profit 323.2 million rupees year ago