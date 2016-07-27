Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO)
GIL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
40.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
40.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$40.02
$40.02
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
515,897
515,897
52-wk High
$42.18
$42.18
52-wk Low
$30.97
$30.97
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gildan Activewear qtrly earnings per share $0.40
Gildan Activewear Inc
Gildan Activewear Inc gives FY 2016 guidance
Gildan Activewear Inc:Projects FY 2016 adjusted EPS of $1.50 - $1.60 on a diluted basis, on projected consolidated net sales in excess of $2.6 billion.Says adjusted EBITDA for FY 2016 is projected to be about $545 - $570 million. Full Article