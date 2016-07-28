Edition:
DMG Mori AG (GILG.DE)

GILG.DE on Xetra

50.44EUR
5:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.06 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
€50.50
Open
€50.71
Day's High
€50.71
Day's Low
€50.44
Volume
10,049
Avg. Vol
19,384
52-wk High
€53.85
52-wk Low
€40.85

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DMG Mori AG affirms guidance after H1 results
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

DMG Mori AG : H1 sales 1.09 billion eur . H1 order intake 1.158 billion eur . H1 pretax profit 61.2 million eur . Affirms guidance . H1 net profit 42.8 million eur . Says still sees volatile business development in H2 Further company coverage: [GILG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

DMG Mori AG says Bafin set average price per share at 37.35 eur
Friday, 27 May 2016 

DMG Mori AG : Says German financial supervisory authority (Bafin) has determined average price per share of dmg mori aktiengesellschaft as being 37.35 eur in relevant three-month period prior to announcement on 6 April 2016 . Says executive board of dmg mori ag passed a resolution to agree to conclusion of domination and profit transfer agreement with DMG Mori Co. on basis of expected amount of compensation and settlement .Says as this average share price is higher than amount determined by auditor PKF, settlement is expected to be 37.35 euros.  Full Article

DMG Mori Seiki AG says Christian Thoenes appointed CEO
Friday, 15 Apr 2016 

DMG Mori Seiki AG:Says Christian Thoenes appointed chairman of executive board.  Full Article

DMG Mori Seiki AG: Elliott's stake falls to 0.8 pct from 15.2 pct
Thursday, 7 Apr 2016 

DMG Mori Seiki AG:Elliott's holding inDMG Mori Seiki has shrunk to 0.8 percent from 15.2 percent.  Full Article

DMG Mori Seiki says Ruediger Kapitza, Chairman of Executive Board resigns
Wednesday, 6 Apr 2016 

DMG Mori Seiki AG:Chairman of the Executive Board of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Ruediger Kapitza, resigns from his position.Leaves the Executive Board by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board.  Full Article

DMG Mori Co. Ltd increases its stake in DMG Mori Seiki to more than 75 pct
Wednesday, 6 Apr 2016 

DMG Mori Seiki AG:DMG MORI CO., LTD. intends conclusion of a domination and profit transfer agreement.DMG MORI CO., LTD. has increased its direct and indirect shareholding in DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT to more than 75 pct.  Full Article

