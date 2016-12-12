Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GJIP.NS)
137.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-2.45 (-1.75%)
Rs139.65
Rs140.95
Rs140.95
Rs135.65
176,970
247,079
Rs150.80
Rs85.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gujarat Industries Power appoints Gurjant Singh Chahal as CFO
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd June-qtr profit rises
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd
Gujarat Industries Power says Sujit Gulati appointed chairman
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd
Gujarat Industries Power Co chairman L. Chuaungo resigns
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd
Gujarat Industries Power bids successfully for one more 40 MW solar power project in gujarat solar park
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd
Gujarat Industries Power bids successfully for 40 mw solar power project
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd
BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power says co among successful bidders for solar power project in e-reverse auction
* Co one of successful bidders for 75 MW solar power project in e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Source text - http://bit.ly/2f9Mub5 Further company coverage: