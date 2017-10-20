Glencore PLC (GLEN.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Russia's En+ to pay out $125 mln in interim dividends in Dec
Oct 20 (Reuters) - En+ Group::Says board approves interim dividends of $125 million to be paid in December 2017;.Says following results of 2017, it aims to declare additional dividends in 2018 for 2017.. Full Article
United Company RUSAL announces possible share transfer between shareholders
Oct 19 (Reuters) - United Company RUSAL:Possible Share Transfer Between Shareholders Of The Company .En+ announced that En+ and Amokenga entered into a non-binding term sheet in relation to a possible share transfer.Amokenga will subscribe for a certain number of GDRS in En+.as consideration for subscription, Amokenga will transfer about 8.75% of total issued share capital of company to En+.if possible share transfer materializes, En+'s shareholding in co will increase from 48.13% to approximately 56.88%. Full Article
Russia's En+ to covert Glencore's stake in Rusal into En+ GDRs
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia's holding group En+ Group said::En+ Group signed non-binding term sheet with Amokenga Holdings Limited (AHL), a subsidiary of Glencore plc <<
BRIEF- Glencore-QIA consortium to sell 14.16 pct stake in Rosneft Oil Company
Repeats to add Rosneft's RIC:STAKE IN ROSNEFT HELD BY GLENCORE-QIA CONSORTIUM.REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CONSORTIUM HAD CONCLUDED AGREEMENT WITH CEFC CHINA ENERGY COMPANY LTD (CEFC) FOR DISPOSAL BY CONSORTIUM OF A 14.16% STAKE IN ROSNEFT.SAYS CONSORTIUM HAS FINALISED NEGOTIATIONS WITH CEFC AND ELECTED TO PROCEED WITH TRANSACTION.CONSIDERATION FOR DISPOSAL OF 14.16 PCT STAKE AMOUNTS TO: (1) 3,905,850,665 EUROS; PLUS (2) AMOUNT OF EUROS ARISING FROM CONVERSION OF $4,576,094,639 AT A FIVE DAY AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE AT DATE OF PAYMENT. Full Article
Glencore-QIA consortium to sell 14.16 pct stake in Rosneft Oil Company
Oct 16 (Reuters) - GLENCORE PLC
Glencore strikes standstill agreement with Bunge - WSJ
Oct 13 (Reuters) - :Glencore strikes a standstill agreement with Bunge - WSJ, citing sources. Full Article
China approves HNA Innovation Finance Group's acquisition of some Glencore assets
Oct 9 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Monday::It has approved HNA Innovation Finance Group's acquisition of some Glencore assets.Glencore Plc <<
Glencore says Glencore Agriculture made informal approach to Bunge for possible business combination
May 23 (Reuters) - Glencore-:Glencore agriculture has made informal approach to bunge limited regarding possible consensual business combination.Glencore says following informal approach from GAL, discussions may or may not materialise and there is no certainty that any transaction will occur. Full Article
Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ
May 23 (Reuters) - :Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ. Full Article
Merafe 9-months attributable ferrochrome production up 3 pct
Merafe Resources Ltd
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 20
