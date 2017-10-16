Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS)
598.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-10.15 (-1.67%)
Rs608.55
Rs609.65
Rs610.15
Rs594.65
677,521
872,819
Rs994.00
Rs567.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for propafenone hydrochloride extended-release capsules USP
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for ointment to treat skin inflammation
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals licenses small molecule oncology compound from APC Therapeutics
June 21 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for Atomoxetine capsules
May 31 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for olmesartan medoxomil tablets
May 26 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark reports positive results from phase 3 trial of fixed-dose combination nasal spray
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Evestra sign partnership agreement for generic nuvaring
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharma June-qtr consol profit up 24 pct
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Kenalog cream
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP Source text - http://bit.ly/2gHsEFg Further company coverage: